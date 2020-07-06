My wife and I joined the BLM march June 6 and were stunned to see so many white Central Oregonians aligning themselves with Black livelihood. We saw signs like “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Liberty and Justice for All.” But we also saw signs equating white silence with violence and signs acknowledging white privilege. Having first published on white privilege 25 years ago, I am guardedly encouraged to see “white privilege” enter the mainstream, it having been isolated in academia and activist circles for too long. I’m encouraged — but guardedly. Why?
There is no doubt that white Americans must maintain their newfound attention on the diversity of Black experiences in America. Black Americans have long been marginalized and punished, as well as structurally constrained to ensure their subordination. Alternatively, Black cultural persistence in the face of oppression represents a powerful model for any similarly positioned people. America’s efforts to approach equality, justice and liberty will continue to be stunted until Americans evaluate those efforts based on African American outcomes.
However, from its beginning, despite a rhetorical commitment to equality, justice and liberty, America has been organized to perpetuate the domination of white Americans. I — we — have flourished because we and our ancestors erected and maintained systemic barriers to the enjoyment of safety, liberty, opportunity and happiness of nonwhite Americans.
The concept of white privilege identifies the benefits whites have enjoyed and continue to enjoy based on a skin color shared by themselves and their ancestors. It is true that race complexly interacts with gender and class, such that a poor white female enjoys fewer benefits than a wealthy white male. That said, honestly reflective white Americans should be able to identify race-based benefits they’ve enjoyed, benefits generally unavailable to others. Here are a few benefits, both enabling and disabling, from my list.
•Ancient Roman statues aged to white.
• My ancestral Europeans were the colonizer rather than the colonized.
• My “accent,” grammar and complexion dominate the national airwaves.
• I know the names of my ancestors going back a dozen generations.
• My political interests dominate the mainstream media, obviating my need to protest.
• My parents could get a housing loan to live in any neighborhood in Southern California because no racial covenant restricted them. In addition, their homes appreciated more so than homes in (formerly) redlined areas.
• Both my parents had college degrees and funded my education.
• Even though I was raised in a county that was nearly 50% minority, whites dominated positions of power in business, government and culture. Relatedly, for the jobs I competed for, the proportion of qualified minority applicants in the pool fell far below 50%.
• No one questions my claims to merit-based achievement. Nor have my achievements depended upon being extraordinary.
• No one cares that the dominant perpetrators of mass shootings in America are members of my demographic.
• While the response to Black abuse of crack cocaine was led by law enforcement, the response to white abuse of opioids was led by health professionals.
Why am I only “guardedly” encouraged seeing a “Check Your White Privilege” sign? The authors of a 2018 report on closing the racial wealth gap state that, “(t)here are no actions that black Americans can take unilaterally that will have much of an effect on reducing the wealth gap. For the gap to be closed, America must undergo a vast social transformation produced by the adoption of bold policies.” Black progress in America requires the ruling white race to acknowledge its racial privileges, end its history of structural racial domination and embrace the constitutional and moral demand to see equality, justice, liberty and dignity made manifest for all Americans. That’s a big ask. I’m up to the challenge. I’m guardedly optimistic that Central Oregonians are too.
