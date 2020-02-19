No one should be denied a place to live because of who they are — because of their race, gender or sexual orientation, or because they have kids. Most landlords in our state try to do the right thing, but unfortunately housing discrimination is all too common.
Oregon has Fair Housing Laws that make it illegal to discriminate against people looking for a home, but we can do more to help people across Oregon and right here in Central Oregon. Enforcing Fair Housing laws and stopping discrimination is a bipartisan issue. That’s why we’re working together across the aisle to pass Senate Bill 1534 in Salem this month.
This bill will make sure everyone who is looking for a home is treated equally, without regard to race, gender, disability, sexual orientation or family size. And it will stop landlords who are intentionally breaking the law from having a leg up on those that are following the rules. Equal access to housing is not a partisan cause. It is something we can all get behind. A broad coalition supports this effort — from landlords’ associations to housing rights groups, Republicans and Democrats. Together, we’re pushing to stop Oregonians from being discriminated against when they’re looking for a home.
Housing discrimination might look like being required to pay a higher security deposit than someone of a different race. Or your family being offered different rental options or higher prices than people without children, or it might mean being evicted after your landlord finds out that you have a disability. Discriminatory practices by bad landlords harm everyone in our community.
By working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, we can do more to stop discrimination and help people. We used to work with the federal government on this, and they’d like us to partner with them again. Right now, Oregonians are waiting through a long, backlogged federal process to find help. We can do better. Senate Bill 1534 would make sure laws are enforced and that there’s an equal playing field for Oregonians and good landlords alike.
There is a housing crisis in our state. State and local taxpayers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to increase the amount of affordable housing that is being built and made available to help solve this problem. But these investments won’t make the difference Oregonians need if housing discrimination keeps people from getting into homes.
We believe we should work with the federal government to maximize our ability to help Oregonians who are fighting discrimination and stop bad actors from taking advantage of landlords following the law. We have to be in the fight as full partners, not passive observers. That’s what Senate Bill 1534 will do, and that’s why we are committed to passing this bill in Salem.
Everyone deserves the ability to find a home without worrying that they’re being treated differently along the way. Too many of our neighbors are still suffering unequal treatment, and we need to make housing discrimination in all its forms completely unacceptable. We believe we can do more, and we are pushing for Oregon to do so.
If you think you might be experiencing discrimination in housing based on your race, skin color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, familial status, source of income or disability you can call Oregon Labor and Industries to start an investigation. It’s free and you don’t need your own lawyer. Call 971-673-0764 or email
