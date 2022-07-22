Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Facebook and Google have become the de facto regulators of news and speech — deciding what content people see and when.

Their dominating control over how we communicate has serious implications for freedom of press and our broader rights under the First Amendment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor’s note: The Bulletin is a supporter of this legislation.

David Chavern is president and CEO of the News/Media Alliance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.