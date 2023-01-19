In December, Oregon’s U.S. senators sounded the alarm about a major threat to Oregon’s greenhouse gas reduction goals by objecting to the proposed GTN Xpress fracked gas expansion project. TC Energy, a major builder and operator of pipelines, is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to approve a plan to push more fracked gas into Central Oregon and surrounding region. Even though stopping this expansion would not stop the existing flow of fossil fuels in the pipeline, the GTN Xpress expansion would represent a huge new commitment to fracked gas and climate-changing pollution.
It would dump at least 150 million cubic feet of gas into the region. This is the same annual pollution as eight new gas-fired power plants.
Joining thousands of people across Washington and Oregon, Senators Merkley and Wyden urged FERC to reject the GTN Xpress project. They argued the GTN Xpress “would risk the safety of frontline communities and the planet for a project that isn’t necessary,” and that “adding fossil gas infrastructure in a region that is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy risks sticking ratepayers with the costs of an underutilized project and it isn’t in the public interest.”
Our organizations and the people we work with along the GTN pipeline route agree.
TC Energy’s poor safety track record underscores the risks for our region. TC Energy would add compression to the GTN system, pushing more gas through an aging pipeline. In December 2022, the TC Energy-owned Keystone pipeline ruptured in Kansas, releasing 588,000 gallons of crude oil into the environment after TC Energy received federal permission to push more fuel through the pipeline. The GTN pipeline is much older than Keystone. Fracked gas pipelines — particularly large-diameter, high-pressure, pipelines like GTN — pose catastrophic fire and health risks. What if the pipeline exploded on a hot and windy day summer day? With their track record, we shouldn’t trust TC Energy to put even more high-pressure gas in an old pipeline.
Will the Northwest benefit? According to the Attorneys General from Washington, Oregon, and California, the answer is no. They say that GTN Xpress undermines the region’s clean energy goals, emissions reduction targets, and public safety. It disproportionately burdens environmental justice communities near the project with increased air pollution and safety risks.
The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission (CRITFC) also objected to this expansion. This is a major red flag that should cause the Biden Administration to reevaluate.
Oregon, including Deschutes County, is already taking steps to reduce the use of fracked gas in homes, buildings, and power plants. Oregon recently nixed the last new major gas-fired power plant proposed near Umatilla, not far from the GTN Xpress expansion. Public health experts are sounding the alarm about the health risks of indoor gas appliances, including stoves, tankless water heaters and fireplaces.
Finally, Oregon has a long history of defeating major fracked gas projects such as the Jordan Cove LNG terminal and Pacific Connector pipeline, campaigns we were proud to be a part of because of the impacts to waterways, landowners, Tribes, and the climate.
If FERC had held a single hearing on the GTN Xpress proposal, they would have clearly heard this message: our communities don’t want more fracked gas. It’s time to transition to renewable energy and energy efficiency.
This creates jobs, lowers energy rates, and protects the environments and health of our communities. We won’t sit by while FERC ignores the region’s hard-earned progress to wean itself off unhealthy, climate-wrecking fracked fuel and the dangerous infrastructure that transports it. It’s time for FERC to listen — and reject GTN Xpress.
Diane Hodiak is executive director of 350 Deschutes and Hannah Sohl is executive director of Rogue Climate, based in Southern Oregon.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
