Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In December, Oregon’s U.S. senators sounded the alarm about a major threat to Oregon’s greenhouse gas reduction goals by objecting to the proposed GTN Xpress fracked gas expansion project. TC Energy, a major builder and operator of pipelines, is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to approve a plan to push more fracked gas into Central Oregon and surrounding region. Even though stopping this expansion would not stop the existing flow of fossil fuels in the pipeline, the GTN Xpress expansion would represent a huge new commitment to fracked gas and climate-changing pollution.

It would dump at least 150 million cubic feet of gas into the region. This is the same annual pollution as eight new gas-fired power plants.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Diane Hodiak is executive director of 350 Deschutes and Hannah Sohl is executive director of Rogue Climate, based in Southern Oregon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.