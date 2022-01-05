A recent Bulletin editorial expressed concern that our Senate Bill 770 single- payer task force will create a single-payer health care plan that displaces all other insurance plans. Perhaps readers are concerned, too. Here’s help understanding the mission of our single-payer task force and the meaning of “single-payer.”
When a health care system uses multiple insurance programs to pay for health care delivery, the system is called “multi-payer.” Or, in the case of current U.S. health care: unreliable, inefficient, and destructive chaos. When a health care system uses only a single insurance program to pay for health care delivery, the system is called “single-payer.” Or, in the case of other high income nations, “better care to more people for less money.”
As the editorial correctly notes, the Oregon legislature requires our task force to design a single-payer program. Thus, neither readers nor the editorial board should be surprised that our intent is exactly that: a “single-payer” program. As the editorial correctly notes, our single-payer program must prohibit other insurance companies from paying for benefits provided by our single-payer program. Otherwise, it would not be “single-payer” and would sacrifice the benefits of a single-payer program.
Nonetheless, as the editorial correctly notes, our plan will permit private insurance companies to sell “complementary” policies. Complementary policies cover any and all benefits not covered in our plan. This arrangement borrows directly from single-payer programs in other high income nations.
Thus, our single-payer plan guarantees that covered populations (all Oregonians) enjoy comprehensive benefits (treatable conditions receive treatment) provided through a single network (all Oregon providers). All covered care is prepaid by progressive taxes. Premiums and out of pocket payments are obsolete.
The editorial suggests examples of potentially desirable benefits not covered in our plan such as experimental medications and unapproved therapies. Complementary insurance policies could also pay for private hospital rooms and even better meals. The number of wealthy Oregonians willing to pay for such additional benefits could make complementary insurance a lucrative industry under our single-payer plan.
Meanwhile, non-wealthy Oregonians without money for complementary policies will still sleep better, knowing they and their families will receive treatment when needed, as a few very lucky Oregonians with great insurance do now.
The editorial notes that Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, known by its acronym ERISA, is a federal law that prevents any state from interfering with employer health care benefits. ERISA and waiver requirements for Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act make our final plan critically dependent upon federal cooperation, perhaps even Congressional action. We acknowledge that these unintended federal impediments pose a challenge to any state single-payer plan. Changing the largest industry in the world is, in Ben Franklin’s words, “Not the work of a day.” We are up for it.
Almost as an afterthought, the editorial notes the complexity of paying for long-term care. This concern is legitimate. Few government health care plans and almost no private health care plans currently pay for long-term care. Even Oregonians with seemingly excellent health insurance must budget their own money or purchase additional special insurance to protect against bankruptcy precipitated by long-term care.
Our task force has not yet solved this daunting problem. At the very least, we will preserve all available current public and private funding of long-term care.
Oregon’s Legislature specifically demanded a single-payer plan because a single-payer plan is financially efficient. Massive savings in unneeded billing and insurance administration allow a single-payer system to extend more benefits to more people without increasing health care costs. Based on examples from other countries, health care costs will go down. Single-payer systems around the world require less money than Oregonians spend now yet provide better benefits to more people.
