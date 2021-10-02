In March 2021, the Bend City Council committed to taking concrete actions to end homelessness in Bend. We partnered with Deschutes County to create an Emergency Homelessness Task Force, proposed changes to city codes to allow more shelter options, adopted safe parking areas and secured additional funding to provide housing and supportive services to our houseless neighbors. We are on our way to creating facilities to house 500 people experiencing homelessness safely—not in unmanaged, unsafe encampments, but in ways that stop cycles of housing insecurity.
The myths surrounding Bend homelessness aren’t helping to solve our problems. Most people in Central Oregon experiencing homelessness here are not transplants. They are not “attracted” here by a social services Field of Dreams. If we ensure safe places for people to live, they will not come here to take advantage of us. In fact, 74% of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon had been here for at least a year; 84% last had stable housing in Oregon. Only 16% of people currently homeless in Central Oregon came to Oregon after becoming homeless. (CQ: www.slideshare.net/JamesCook200/2020-point-in-time-count)
It is not an option to make Bend so unfriendly to certain people that they leave. Even if this weren’t immoral, ineffective and potentially illegal, it would be fiscally irresponsible. We’d be pushing problems to future City Councils, to other cities in Central Oregon, to the health care system, to law enforcement. We’d face legal challenges. No matter how upsetting it is to see new encampments in our city, we cannot legally fine or sanction people for sleeping on public property unless there are other locations available for people to sleep. The law is clear: It is not illegal to be homeless, and, despite what some may think about a city’s legal authority, there is no basis to sanction people for “vagrancy” or for having no place of their own to go. Our partners in the Bend-La Pine School District report that 231 of our kids’ classmates are experiencing homelessness. Criminalizing these children isn’t an option we’re willing to entertain.
We need to avoid the mistakes Portland and Seattle made decades ago. Sweeping encampments and crossing our fingers that one day, like a miracle, they’ll be gone, is not a plan. It’s folly. When encampments are unsafe for inhabitants or neighbors, and there are options for people to relocate to, we have acted. For instance, the situation on Emerson Avenue in June had deteriorated. But before addressing that site there needed to be an alternative place for people to go. The city and community acted by providing campers options for safe shelter and cleaned up the camp.
Fortunately, there are solutions. We are squarely focused on home affordability. We are changing our codes, policies, and funding streams to incentivize more varied housing types to ensure more people have access to housing. Our cooperative efforts with Deschutes County through the Emergency Homelessness Task Force will bear fruit. Our proposal to work together with the county on a joint central office aimed at preventing and ending homelessness presents an opportunity to give people safe, managed places to stay, to individualize plans for getting veterans, children, and others out of homelessness, and to clean up unsafe encampments in and near our city.
We need an integrated approach. We need to know who is experiencing homelessness in our community in real time, and we need to stick with a plan for getting each one of them out of homelessness. We know this is possible because it has worked elsewhere. Homelessness increased 13% a year for years before this council set our goals. We’re committed to reversing this trend. By serving the city and our community members with compassion, cooperation, and data, we’re confident we can.
