Three years from now, I won’t be living in Bend. That should matter to you, because Bend needs people like me to build a life here. I’m a 32-year-old nonprofit program manager finishing up a professional degree and looking towards a future of homeownership and building a family here. Now, I’m watching as an insatiable demand for homes erodes that hope. You should care not because I’m special, but because I represent an entire class of current residents whose contribution to the city is essential. People like teachers, restaurant workers, childcare providers, police officers, healthcare workers, and skilled laborers are already painfully aware of Bend’s affordable housing crisis. Soon, like me, their level of investment in their community will erode and we will all eventually choose to either leave Bend or continue to struggle with housing instability. I’m afraid of what the economically vulnerable communities I work with will face as the region evolves.
This summer, newly remote workers freed from their daily commutes, in what’s come to be called the “Zoom Town” phenomenon, are now drawn to small cities like Bend that can offer more space, lower housing prices, and outdoor access. These folks are selling their urban homes and bringing “big city” salaries with them in search of a better quality of life. While it’s hard to blame them, the impact of those decisions has dramatically skewed the local housing market.
Despite the city of Bend’s proactive policies to promote affordable housing, Bend has had a worsening undersupply of affordable housing for decades. This summer, Bend’s median home price jumped from $460,000 to $529,000, which pushed up rental costs and left the few homes on the market to bidding wars. Those who can afford to take advantage of historically low-interest rates are building wealth, while those of us without access to assets, or whose employment has been impacted by COVID, will struggle to absorb increasing housing costs. There is no indication that demand will subside or that Bend’s housing supply will greatly expand given the pace and cost of development, Urban Growth Boundary, zoning constraints, and infrastructure needs.
As a housing advocate with a degree in economics, I want so badly to be able to propose a silver bullet solution. Some tools exist, but each have drawbacks and face opposition: expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary; incentives for more dense development; increasing a targeted, local construction excise tax; cutting the mortgage interest tax deduction for second homes; stripping short-term rental permits; increasing the local tax rate on income earned out of state; implementing a system of tiered SDCs; putting up a CLOSED sign at the edge of town. … But even with motivated politicians and a constituency that supported all the options, it would likely still be too little, too late for residents like me.
Being a tenant in this housing market feels suddenly tenuous, even with my level of privilege. I lie awake worrying about finding a dog-friendly rental if we can’t renew our lease. I can feel myself already pulling back emotionally from the long-term community projects I’ve been part of. How can I continue to pour myself into my work when I feel so financially insecure and alienated from the future of this community? My job involves developing supportive housing for people who have disabilities and are exiting homelessness, a project I’ve worked towards passionately for years. But if trends continue, I won’t be living in Bend to see it through to completion. I will have had to relocate to start over and invest in building community in some other city where the cost of living reflects the reality of local wages, and being part of the city’s future feels like an accessible goal. Help keep me and others like me here. Be part of the solution. Let’s work together to expand opportunities and keep Bend a place for all of us to call home.
