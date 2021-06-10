The city of Bend needs to provide better public notice of developments of potential community-wide interest. The public should have learned about the Bend Village development at the corner of Colorado and Century Drive (present Pine Ridge Inn) when the city considered the application more than a year ago.
City planners rationalized the Bend Village development as being in an “Opportunity Area.”
While serving on the urban growth boundary committee we did recommend “Opportunity Areas” but did not delve into site-specific details of each area. Those were just blobs on a map.
We envisioned mixed-use development, including some mixed-income that would include affordable housing, especially next to the college. It would be a place where people lived and worked, and was an integrated community. We didn’t envision tall high-end hotels marring a scenic view, luxury condos for well-to-do, second homes and short-term vacation rentals, and more tourists as an “opportunity.”
We assumed that added congestion from a development would be mitigated and a project would not make traffic worse.
We assumed the city would give site-specific consideration to any approval, including special features of interest to all citizens of Bend, such as scenic views from popular Farewell Bend Park, Reed Market Road, and the east river trail south of the Healy Bridge.
We assumed that city officials, elected and staff, would better inform all residents of proposed projects of likely interest to many, not just some adjacent property owners.
I urge the City Council and staff to work to overcome the several shortcomings of the way the Bend Village project was handled.
1. The public notification and involvement undertaken by the city and the developer were inadequate for a project of this magnitude and interest. People will see the 5- to 6-story buildings from much further than 250 feet. The Bend Community Development department should be able to identify projects of significant interest and use press releases, newsletter and website posts to inform all residents.
2. A traffic analysis should be more than a technical procedural requirement, and it should be conducted for several peak use times. It should include a funded implementation plan to completely mitigate the added traffic congestion from a project. New nearby roundabouts on Simpson won’t alleviate traffic congestion from this project at adjacent Century Drive intersections, already backed up at times with ski traffic. Adjacent OSU- Cascades was approved with the promise that bus service would alleviate traffic congestion. The direct bus between COCC and OSU-Cascades didn’t last long. That campus is growing. The Cascades Lakes Scenic Byway is becoming more like an urban highway. The citizens of Bend deserve to know how the added traffic from this development will be accommodated without making congestion worse.
3. The Bend City Code needs further refinement so that projects such as Bend Village are not just run through the process because they appear to satisfy the code. Site-specific considerations and public interest should be important considerations in how City Planning handles a project.
4. It is unfortunate the Bend Park & Recreation District Board didn’t discuss any concerns over the loss of quality views or added congestion on the river trail. The only communication between the city and Bend Park and Recreation was between staff regarding the Haul Road trail easement crossing of a driveway.
5. All of the Neighborhood Associations should include in newsletters significant proposals anywhere in the city that may be of interest to all residents.
The Bend Village project suffered from inadequate public involvement, adds to traffic congestion without mitigation, does not have affordable housing, and should have been kept out of view from the river. The City Council should not only evaluate a project if somebody pays for an appeal to the council. Councilors should also look out for public concerns and interests and take the initiative to add projects of potential concern to the council agenda.
