I have read with interest the recent articles on energy and the recent editorial — “Bend is exploring options to reduce natural gas.” I have worked in various aspects of energy including production, transmission, and distribution and over the last 25 years as a senior manager and executive at progressive utilities in Austin and Seattle. For the past five years I have worked as a consultant to utilities in the Northwest and across the nation to make the transition to carbon-free power sources.
Bend’s (Pacific Power) electricity is from a variety of fuels on an average basis including carbon free resources and coal and natural gas. On a marginal basis (the next kilowatt-hour to be produced), nearly all the time, the fuel is either natural gas or coal. This is not unique to Pacific Power and is true across most of the country. Pacific Power has made a commitment to de-carbonize its fuel mix, but that will take time and frankly from an engineering and economic perspective may be difficult to achieve by state law deadlines. As an example, when you turn on your lights when the sun is going down (and thousands of other customers do in Bend), what fuel makes that power? Does the wind blow more? Does it get sunnier? Yes, batteries make up some of that, but if they are producing at the maximum, the lightbulbs are running most likely on gas or even coal.
OK, how efficient is that compared to gas? The conversion of fossil fuel to electricity is at best 25-50% efficient. If used with strip heating, resistance water heating / clothes drying, conventional cooking it maybe 90-95% efficient. Natural gas use could range from 60-90% efficient in the same use. Yes, there are issues with losses, methane leaks and fuel used along the way, but the bottom line is presently natural gas is likely less carbon intensive than “traditional, low-tech” electric use.
That said, the carbon footprint of the marginal unit of electricity is becoming much cleaner in some parts of the country. In the middle of mild afternoons in California and on windy nights in Kansas and Texas, the marginal fuel is solar or wind, respectively. That quite likely is not when the peak energy is being used there and so during higher demand times the marginal fuel is coming from fossil fuels there.
Also, the use of electricity through improved technology, can make a much better carbon impact than traditional appliances such as: advanced/ground source heat pumps, induction stoves, heat pump hot water heaters and especially electric vehicles. EV’s even if they are running on coal produced power are environmentally an improvement over gasoline cars from a carbon and efficiency standpoint. The issue of course for all these efficient technologies is up-front cost especially for lower income citizens.
My recommendation to Bend would be to not ban natural gas as an option for homes and business as it is not near-term carbon beneficial and necessarily economic for the most vulnerable. Instead promote increased efficiency regardless of fuel use, support the incentives for electric technology in the Inflation Reduction Act. Promotion of electric transportation and overall using energy more wisely than we do today would be best.
I believe, our planet is changing; we are changing it, and we as an entire world must promptly, significantly and thoughtfully do something about this.
