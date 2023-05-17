natural gas
I have read with interest the recent articles on energy and the recent editorial — “Bend is exploring options to reduce natural gas.” I have worked in various aspects of energy including production, transmission, and distribution and over the last 25 years as a senior manager and executive at progressive utilities in Austin and Seattle. For the past five years I have worked as a consultant to utilities in the Northwest and across the nation to make the transition to carbon-free power sources.

Bend’s (Pacific Power) electricity is from a variety of fuels on an average basis including carbon free resources and coal and natural gas. On a marginal basis (the next kilowatt-hour to be produced), nearly all the time, the fuel is either natural gas or coal. This is not unique to Pacific Power and is true across most of the country. Pacific Power has made a commitment to de-carbonize its fuel mix, but that will take time and frankly from an engineering and economic perspective may be difficult to achieve by state law deadlines. As an example, when you turn on your lights when the sun is going down (and thousands of other customers do in Bend), what fuel makes that power? Does the wind blow more? Does it get sunnier? Yes, batteries make up some of that, but if they are producing at the maximum, the lightbulbs are running most likely on gas or even coal.

Wayne Morter lives in Bend.

