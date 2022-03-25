Bend is still lagging on cleaning up homeless camps.
The problem of people living on Bend’s streets persists, despite countless meetings and pronouncements. City leaders insist that “until there are more places for people to go, the city is limited in how it manages camps in public places.” They point to Martin v. Boise, a federal case that ruled that a city cannot move people off the streets if it lacks shelter space. The city’s approach is to allow homeless camping until it has created an unspecified number of additional shelter beds (it wants to add 500, ultimately), all while it seeks to re-zone most of the city to allow for shelter and managed homeless camp use.
As the former managing attorney of the Homicide Unit for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, I can tell you this is a faulty interpretation of Martin v. Boise. The ruling did not prevent cities from enforcing anti-camping ordinances. In fact, the defendant in the lawsuit, Boise, continues to enforce bans on camping as long as it has shelter space.
Bend has shelter space that goes unused. Between June 2021 and Feb. 7, the Second Street shelter had spaces available 70% of the time. Assuming a 90-bed capacity (the city can’t seem to pinpoint actual capacity), the shelter had spaces available more than half the time during the cold months of January and part of February. There were 16 beds available on Jan. 7. If 16 beds are available at its own shelter, why can’t the city move 16 people out of cold tents and into the shelter? And, if we build out another 500 beds, what is the city going to do to fill them?
The problem is that many campers won’t go into shelters on their own. Cities that have taken a “laissez faire” approach to homeless camps now find themselves in crisis — Portland, L.A., San Francisco and Seattle in particular. Let’s not follow their lead. Instead, let’s examine cities which have better outcomes, even under Martin v. Boise.
San Diego hit rock bottom in 2017 when 20 homeless were killed in a hepatitis outbreak. Public outcry forced the city to get serious about not allowing tent cities to form. Under strong leadership by mayors Kevin Falconer and Todd Gloria, it expanded its shelter capacity AND enforced ordinances against street camping. Shelters and enforcement go hand in hand. Police and outreach workers offer shelter to those living on the streets. They are given four opportunities to accept shelter and services, and if they decline, an arrest can be made. Enforcement halts when shelter spaces are not available. Downtown San Diego is clean and pleasant. No tents.
Other cities using the “compassionate enforcement” approach include Houston; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas; Burien, Washington; and Spokane Valley, Washington. Based on their experience, the city of Bend should do the following:
1) Keep a daily tally of empty beds in all city shelters.
2) Publicize this number on the City’s website (as per Boulder, Colorado) and inform Bend police.
3) Instruct police and outreach workers to move the corresponding number of people out of tents and into beds on daily basis.
4) If campers don’t move after two or three warnings, initiate the cleanup of their encampment.
5) Enforce laws against public drinking, disorderly conduct, vandalism, encroachment, littering and drug use.
This approach is catching on. Houston has successfully reduced its homeless population by more than half. In L.A., a ballot initiative is in the works to adopt similar policies.
Bend must dispense with the notion that it is somehow humane to allow people to live in the streets. Witness Hunnell Road, Bend’s biggest policy failure of the last 30 years: random gunfire, two deaths, and a woman terrorized with a shotgun. Nearby businesses have suffered theft. One business owner recently found a loaded weapon near the encampment. We let the problem grow.
Bend leaders should change course and make contact with officials in successful cities to find out what works and how to do enforcement right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.