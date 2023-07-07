There appears to be several misunderstandings about whether the city of Bend should require electrification of buildings, following examples set by other cities. A retired physical scientist, I believe it’s time to move forward with informed energy choices. Building electrification has many benefits we should not overlook, even when challenged to change the way we do things. A majority (69%) of Americans favor reaching carbon neutrality by prioritizing alternative energy such as wind and solar over oil and gas, according to a Pew Research Study in 2022.
Sadly, we have dug ourselves a hole with our reliance on energy sources such as oil, propane, diesel and fossil gas. A majority of scientists now say our overdependence on these fuels has caused us to reach dangerous tipping points. What we do and what choices we make will determine whether humans will be able to adapt to climate change quickly enough. Our food, water, and quality of life are at major risk, as is our survival of extreme heat waves, wildfires, and newly arrived pathogens.
Many don’t seem to realize how serious our overuse of fossil fuels has become. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast.” “Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once.”
We need to reach net zero (no carbon emissions) by 2050, or sooner.
Many prefer to continue with voluntary measures to reduce fossil fuels. Unfortunately, voluntary actions have been tried for the last 40 years and have failed. However, with the incredible incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, we are now in a position to mandate electrification. This is why leaders and lawmakers are now requiring electrification of new buildings and retrofitting existing buildings. Buildings are 52% of Bend’s emission profile, making them the first place we should look to require electrification for emission reductions. Builders have incentives to install electric induction ranges and to build either net zero or energy star homes. Incentives also exist for homeowners to install electric heat pumps, water heaters, and rooftop solar — reducing the cost of home ownership. Even electric vehicles and charging stations have incentives. We should get these cash rebates and tax credits while we can, before they expire. Requiring building electrification would boost uptake.
Electrification also saves money. According to the Oregon DEQ, a heat pump can save a homeowner $200 to $800 yearly.
A hot water heat pump saves about 50% in operating cost, up to about $180 per year. Best of all, electric appliances, unlike gas, have no record of increased rates of asthma, cancer, or other health conditions, according to a Stanford University study. Note that many studies found that even when turned off, a gas stove leaks harmful pollutants that contribute to disease. Most homeowners will need to replace equipment once it gets to 12 to 15 years old. But if a newly built building is fully electric, all the better for a healthier environment that costs less to operate.
Some say we’re just not ready to electrify and that we still need gas. But not all electrification will happen immediately. Oregon’s Citizen Utility Board advocates for citizen utility interests. Bob Jenks, CUB’s executive director, says: “Right now, there is not enough electrical capacity in Oregon if everybody switched to electric cars and electric heating and cooling. I think we can get to about 90% to 95% clean (to about 2035) on the electric system even with electrification of transportation and buildings,” he said in an email to The Bulletin. “That last 5 to 10% is what will be difficult.”
Utilities are certainly moving forward with strong goals towards electrification, so we need to ensure our legislators are not dragging their feet. Because we know now, not only are our health, economy and well-being at risk, so also is our survival.
