There appears to be several misunderstandings about whether the city of Bend should require electrification of buildings, following examples set by other cities. A retired physical scientist, I believe it’s time to move forward with informed energy choices. Building electrification has many benefits we should not overlook, even when challenged to change the way we do things. A majority (69%) of Americans favor reaching carbon neutrality by prioritizing alternative energy such as wind and solar over oil and gas, according to a Pew Research Study in 2022.

Sadly, we have dug ourselves a hole with our reliance on energy sources such as oil, propane, diesel and fossil gas. A majority of scientists now say our overdependence on these fuels has caused us to reach dangerous tipping points. What we do and what choices we make will determine whether humans will be able to adapt to climate change quickly enough. Our food, water, and quality of life are at major risk, as is our survival of extreme heat waves, wildfires, and newly arrived pathogens.

William R. Knight lives in Bend.

