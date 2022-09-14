Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

According to The Urban Institute, manufactured housing provided approximately 9% of all single-family housing nationwide over the past decade. Bend built almost none!

In fact, over the past 50 years the only factory housing communities in the Bend area were built in the 1970s to the 1990s in areas that were under county jurisdiction, and later annexed by the city. There have been no such major developments since the city’s large annexations in the 1990’s. Why not? They sure could help alleviate Bend’s greatest housing need.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Allan Bruckner is a former mayor of Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.