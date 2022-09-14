According to The Urban Institute, manufactured housing provided approximately 9% of all single-family housing nationwide over the past decade. Bend built almost none!
In fact, over the past 50 years the only factory housing communities in the Bend area were built in the 1970s to the 1990s in areas that were under county jurisdiction, and later annexed by the city. There have been no such major developments since the city’s large annexations in the 1990’s. Why not? They sure could help alleviate Bend’s greatest housing need.
In an article in The Bulletin on Aug. 7, Esther Sullivan, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado noted, “The importance of manufactured housing for addressing our current affordability crisis is just immense because manufactured housing is half the cost to build as traditional site-built construction ….. there’s just a lot of opportunity to capitalize on the cost savings that comes from factory production.” And a chance for a family lifestyle not available in a large apartment building.
In a July 1 column in The Bulletin City Councilor Melanie Kebler bragged of the city helping build (subsidize) 700 homes. In total Bend claims about $140 million in low-cost housing investment, mostly federal money. But nearly 80% of these are apartment rentals and only 20% home owned (none manufactured). Why? It is almost universally acknowledged that homeownership is highly desirable and beneficial to a community. A new approach addressing low-cost housing is clearly needed.
In July 2022 The Urban Institute, a prestigious nonprofit research organization based in Washington, D.C., published a research report titled The Role of Manufactured Housing in Increasing the Supply of Affordable Housing. Two of the key points it made are:
First: “The deficit of housing inventory, and unaffordable prices, growing demand for low priced housing and consumer willingness to own manufactured housing strongly suggest that manufactured housing can be an important component of a broader solution …. It plays a dominant role in the low prices segment of the market.”
Second: “Controlling for size, prices for manufactured homes are half the prices of their site- built counterparts, on average. In 2021 the average price, excluding land, per square foot for site build homes was $144 compared with only $72 for manufactured home. The difference can be attributed to factory-built construction which is less labor intensive and more automated. Factory- built construction is also less prone to weather related delays and waste, which speeds up the process and reduces costs.”
The Manufactured Housing Institute points out that “factory built homes are constructed on an assembly line with precision and quality that comes from a controlled building environment. They also meet the national construction and safety standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”
But Bend’s new heavy emphasis on apartments makes apartment living the only option for most lower income residents (although most new apartments are not low cost). Denying them the opportunity to own their own home is terribly unfair. It guarantees a family’s young children will not have a backyard to safely play outdoors. It will forever change Bend’s neighborly feel to one of compact high rises. It also places Bend squarely in line to be an exclusive high-income community like Vail, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; or Santa Barbara, California. Is this the future we want for Bend?
Bend needs to provide lower income residents with the opportunity to invest in their own house — manufactured housing — the best long -term financial investment available to many. With the shortage of residential land, we need to seek creative ways to make more low cost (manufactured) housing available to our residents. It is the only viable single-family low-cost housing available.
One possibility is to rezone some of the 1,500 acre Juniper Ridge property. Forty percent was originally planned for single-family housing, and none has been developed. This land, which the city received free, utilized with manufactured housing, could create true low-cost housing, if the city dedicated itself to it. Or a thorough investigation might reveal other appropriate areas. Continuing the present pattern will not produce the number of homes needed, but will consume substantial governmental monies. It is clearly time for creative new thinking.
If Bend is to seriously address the need for true low-cost housing, it needs to actively solicit and create substantial manufacture housing developments.
Failing to pursue new approaches and act aggressively is denying low- income families the opportunity to live in their own single-family home in Bend and the accompanying financial advantages. It forces those that want their own homes and do not want apartment living to move to other communities and face long, costly, time consuming and polluting commutes for employment opportunities.
Does this really make sense?
