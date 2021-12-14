First of all, let me state that for 28 years I held an administrative position in county government. My experience makes me well aware that many of the decisions made by local government officials are difficult and not always well received by many residents. But decisions should be based on what is best for all of our citizens, not just for those who have political influence, make campaign contributions or for what is politically correct.
With this in mind, the purpose of my letter is to address what I see as an increase in crime (i.e., burglaries, harassment and assaults) here in Bend. I’ve lived here for over nine years and I have witnessed an increase in crime since I’ve lived here. Whether the increase in crime in Bend is attributed to the homeless and/or drug population (as a result of the passage of Oregon’s Measure 110) is one for discussion.
I am not insensitive to those who are homeless and their struggle to exist in our society or those who found drugs as a way to cope with their anxieties, however, I am concerned, as with many others, is the increase in crime possibly coming from this segment of the population.
My family experienced a frightening experience firsthand a few weeks ago. My son lives in the southeast part of Bend near Les Schwab and Albertsons with his wife and their 12-month-old baby. It was in the afternoon when he heard a noise in his backyard. He saw what appeared to be a homeless person high on some sort of drugs yelling and screaming and waving a gun as he tried to jump the fence of his elderly neighbors backyard. (The incident was reported to the police.) He then witnessed another man trying to jump the fence into his own backyard. Fortunately, my son was able to scare them both away, but imagine what could have happened if he wasn’t there. What might have happened to the elderly couple? What if his wife and young son were home alone? I wonder how anyone would feel if this happened in their backyard? And this is but one of several recent incidents that has occurred in my son’s neighborhood since the homeless encampments have shown up.
I believe the city of Bend is not listening to the residents who have issues with homeless campsites within the city limits of Bend. Joint actions need to be taken by both the city and county to house homeless campsites outside the city limits and provide essential services for them. Allowing these types of encampments in and near residential areas, schools and businesses is not the answer.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
