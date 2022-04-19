We are a group of pretty normal Bendites: moms, dads, grandmas, small-business owners, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. We have two things in common. First, each of us loves Bend and the community we have here. Second, we have each been personally affected by Bend’s homeless crisis. We hope today to help our fellow Bendites, who haven’t been so affected yet, understand the challenge we face as a community so that we can, together, find solutions.
Everyone’s seen the homeless camps on city streets and sidewalks, near highway interchanges, and in the forest around Bend. One of us owns a business near the series of camps that until recently were located on and around Second Street, between the Bend Parkway and Third Street. The Second Street camps were there for a year or more as tents and refuse blocked sidewalks and spilled onto the street.
The camps on Second Street were dangerous. An assessment of the camps in the area by the Bend Police Department found that there were 258 calls for public safety service in a 90-day period from Nov. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, 2022. During that same period, according to the assessment, there were 49 criminal-related reports taken from the area, “which include bias crime, assault II, reckless burning, multiple trespass issues, disorderly conduct, theft, and criminal mischief.”
In the month between Jan. 10 and Feb. 10, according to the assessment, the city removed 20,180 pounds of garbage. That’s more than 10 tons of garbage picked up by city crews in a month. Worse, according to the report, “Multiple syringes and human feces litter the area.”
The city of Bend finally cleared the Second Street camps last month, after the unsafe conditions persisted for months. It has, as yet, not taken action on other dangerous camps throughout Bend.
While we agree that more shelter space is needed some times of the year, we have seen the negative impacts of attempts to site shelters and managed camps in neighborhoods in which we live or own property, including Juniper Ridge and Ninth Street. Other cities that have tried managed camps show the camps can and often do bring drug activity and crime to the surrounding areas. The proposed managed camp on Ninth Street was near two schools and the camp in Juniper Ridge was to be near parks and neighborhoods with young children. Worse, the process of selecting these locations was kept secret, as was the sudden decision by the city to abandon those plans and pursue camps in other as-yet-undisclosed locations.
When we argued against locating the managed camps in these sensitive areas, we were told by one city councilor that she was embarrassed by us. We were called NIMBYs and uncaring. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. We all care deeply about the plight of people experiencing homelessness in Bend and want to help improve things for them.
Our shared experiences teach us that allowing dangerous homeless camps to take over parts of the city is not helping the people who live in those camps and is destroying surrounding neighborhoods. We also know that the effort to create shelter or managed camp capacity must be transparent, and heed the legitimate concerns of affected neighbors. Finally, we know that more shelter or camp capacity while continuing to tolerate dangerous unmanaged camping will not solve our city’s homeless crisis.
The city should start over with a fresh approach that combines a transparent effort to establish shelter space as needed with ambitious, fair, and consistent restrictions on camping within city limits.
