We read with dismay the March 3 guest column by Allan Bruckner. While we respect the former mayor’s service to Bend, we strongly disagree with his message. Mr. Bruckner complains that the City Council is in the 30-45 age range and can’t speak for younger or older residents. I, Kathy, am 69. It is not age that allows one to understand the needs of others. The new councilors canvassed many citizens in their run for council, including me, and they bring a fresh eye to our emerging challenges with empathy and wisdom beyond their years.
It seems that for some, it is difficult to understand that for our fellow citizens, the need for home changes over time and under different circumstances. We do not all want the same thing. As Mr. Bruckner pointed out, post-WWII, the city historically built primarily single-family homes. This has caused a crisis of availability and affordability for those that cannot afford that type of housing.
What is urgently needed in Bend is a variety of housing types that address the needs of our diverse citizenry. Urgently needed are apartments, duplexes, triplexes, quads, townhomes and cottage clusters that offer a range of rental and ownership opportunities. Right now, none of our low and moderate or even above median income residents can afford to buy a home in Bend. They deserve to live in a dignified home as renters until such time that they are able to buy if indeed they ever want to. Saving for a down payment is difficult enough without curtailing the supply of rentals, and thus raising prices.
While complaining about added traffic, Mr. Bruckner urges us to sprawl outward. This will only increase the need for more cars and traffic to reach services and jobs. There are plans to grow out into our current urban growth boundary. Any new development needs to be done in a way that provides not only a variety of housing but services and jobs, as well. This will allow for alternative transportation including walking and biking as well as driving. Hardly a trendy, new idea, neighborhood corner stores used to be common throughout towns. We agree that we need a new tree ordinance to preserve more of our trees and natural resources, but using the land we have already included in our city more judiciously lets us spare more truly wild land outside town from development
We all need outdoor spaces. That doesn’t mean everyone wants a large yard to maintain. Our parks and recreation department has provided us with world-class parks all over the city and has a goal of everyone being in walking distance to a park. Busy young service workers, students and some seniors do not need to spend endless hours doing yard maintenance and shoveling snow in the winter. It may be when young folks marry and start to raise families they would prefer a detached home. Many, including students, young professionals, empty nesters and seniors, might prefer more dense living close to restaurants and entertainment. Different strokes for different folks!
The mantra of charm and character have been used since WWII to segregate cities by race and income level, and prevent home ownership for people of color. It is time to call that out for what it is and put it into the trash heap of history. There will always be a period of transition when there is change responding to growth. Planning takes place over a long arc of time: 20-30 years is typical. Many of the zoning changes and the transportation bond projects will take many years to materialize. We need to look forward not backward when planning our future and that is what the City Council and city staff have embraced. More power to them!
