On Wednesday, March 15, at 5 p.m. the Bend City Council will have a work session to address tree protection. Here are some things you should know.
1) Bend’s tree protection code, BDC 3.2.200 (BDC), is supposed to protect “significant” trees. The size of a tree is measured by its diameter at breast height (DBH), which means 4 feet off the ground. Significant trees are defined as deciduous trees of 6” DBH or greater, and coniferous trees of 10” DBH or greater.
2) We can preserve some of our mature trees while satisfying the higher density required by Oregon land use laws: Give developers more space by narrowing the right of way (ROW) of local streets from 60 feet to 50 feet or less. Many Oregon cities, such as Eugene, Medford, Portland, Ontario, Burns, and The Dalles, have ROWs of 50 feet or less.
Bend doesn’t need wider streets for snow removal. Out of the 10 cities with the heaviest snowfall, six have local street ROWs of less than 60 feet: Boise, Idaho; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Duluth, Minnesota; Salt Lake City and Rochester, New York.
One possible reason for requiring such wide local streets may be to allow parking on both sides, which will be needed because Bend has reduced or eliminated so many mandatory off-street parking requirements. If that is so, then we’re cutting down our ponderosas to make more room for cars.
3) State law (ORS 197.307(4)(b)) requires that cities and counties set “clear and objective” standards for the approval of needed housing developments. ORS 197.303 defines needed housing, which as a practical matter covers all housing.
“Clear and objective” standards mean hard numbers, an objective determinable fact that does not involve subjective, value-laden analyses. For example, a requirement that “each home be within 500 feet of a fire hydrant” is a clear and objective standard. A requirement that “adequate basic urban services are available” is not. “Adequate” is not a clear and objective standard.
4) Bend’s code is unenforceable because it lacks clear and objective standards. It provides that all trees are to be preserved unless preservation is “impracticable.” Preservation is impracticable when it would “prevent development” of public streets, utilities, needed housing or other land use permits. Prevent development means that the development “cannot be designed” to avoid significant trees. “Impracticable” and “prevent development “are not clear and objective standards.
The design referenced in “cannot be designed” means the developers’ designs. The city has no authority to require modification of a design to achieve the desired density and save some trees. Under the present code a developer can present a design which clear-cuts the property. When asked to save trees, they can truthfully reply that preservation of any trees would prevent development because the proposed design (the developer’s) cannot avoid removing all of them.
5) The only way to preserve trees is to apply a formula that calculates a mandatory minimum number to be saved. Many cities use such formulas, which can be based on a variety of factors. Some require preservation of 30% of the tree canopy. Others assign “credits” to trees based on their DBH and require preservation of a fixed number of tree credits/acre. The Portland code measures the DBH of each tree and requires that the developer retain a fixed percentage of the total tree diameters/acre, scaled to the size of the trees being retained. All such codes allow mitigation under a variety of circumstances.
An example: a city’s code requires saving 40 tree credits/acre. It has assigned 15 credits to any ponderosa with 20” DBH; a ponderosa with 30” DBH is worth 25 credits. All the developer would have to do is preserve one 20” ponderosa and one 30” ponderosa per acre.
This method would produce clear and objective standards and is the only way to save some of our trees. For more information, please contact Karon Johnson at karonjguam@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.