Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The Bulletin is right in their editorial appearing in on Oct. 14th pointing out “this election will create significant turn over on the Bend City Council.” However, in my view, not with the endorsements of Ariel Méndez and Mike Riley specifically. They will bring more previous government involvement than Sean Sipe and I for sure. But herein lies the problem with our country, state and city. More of the same.

In the effort to conserve space allow me to address one key issue. Both Riley and Méndez were sponsors of the great voter deception: The GO Transportation Bond of 2020. It’s brilliant the way it was presented to voters while arranging for property tax assessments to not begin until this year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Rick Johns is a candidate for Bend City Council Position 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.