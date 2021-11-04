I read with great interest the thoughtful and thorough guest column by Karon Johnson on Oct. 27 on our city’s approach to homelessness. It caused me to re-read the column by the Bend City Council of Oct. 3. They said “74% of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon have been here at least a year .” This means an astonishing 26% of the homeless appeared in just the past year, but they conclude “they are not attracted here by a social service ‘Field of Dreams’.” Hard to believe this huge increase are locals due to our high-priced housing. More likely, something attracted most of them to Bend.
Council added “only 16% of people currently homeless in Central Oregon come to Oregon after becoming homeless !” Amazing, an incredible 16% came here from out of state already homeless! It is likely that many more came from elsewhere in Oregon also already homeless. Why did they come here, already homeless, unless they knew our city’s policy and practices are extremely attractive to their living style?
It really seems the council’s statistics prove exactly the opposite of what they want them to prove. It appears our council is pursuing policies that have devastated parts of Portland and Seattle.
Why do Sisters and Klamath Falls not have our problems? “The Economist” magazine in its Oct. 23 issue noted “From 2005 to 2020 … homelessness declined nationwide”.
We can’t just throw money at an undefined problem. What if last year we housed every one of the 74% of the homeless that has been here more than a year? Do we this year provide for the additional 26%? Should we also pay to house the 16% that came here homeless from out of state? And next year? And the year after?
Based on the council’s column it appears the city has no idea of the makeup of the homeless population. As Frances Miller said in a letter from Oct. 13 to The Bulletin “the column was not much more than empty rhetoric.”
Does the city know: how many really have lost housing due to local high-priced housing, how many are new to Bend, how many are families, how many are on drugs, how many prefer this life style?
Without this knowledge, it is impossible to formulate programs that will be effective.
If a single location were provided where anyone living in a camper or tent was required to be, and services could be available, a determination could be made of how the groups breakdown. It could first identify those who prefer that lifestyle and those who refuse to deal with their drug or alcohol problems. The remainder could then be identified, classified and assisted with appropriate services. With a large fenced area for camping and underutilized buildings for service providers, the county fairgrounds would appear to be an excellent site.
Unfortunately, our council is now discussing allowing homeless facilities in residential zones. Who wants to watch their investment in their home’s value be threatened by having homeless facilities with the inevitable trash and likely vandalism? Is this how we build better more attractive and safer neighborhoods for our children? Rather, it will likely undermine the success we have had in making Bend so attractive.
Do you want people living in a trailer, with perhaps a portable toilet facility (port-a-potty), in your neighbor’s driveway? Ms. Johnson’s letter points out that is in the council’s draft ordinance.
In the past six months, I spent five weeks in North Carolina, Maine and Wisconsin. I spent from two to four nights in eight cities, three larger than Bend and five smaller. In all these communities, with a combined population of nearly 2 million people, there were not as many homeless people or camps as there are in Bend. Why? Obviously, they must have a better approach to homelessness than what we are pursuing, unless we are seeking to be a mecca for them.
