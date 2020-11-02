Development is threatening the existence of our native trees, and there is no enforceable city code to protect them. Older trees are being clear-cut because Bend Development Code Section 3.2.200 is not enforceable. Oregon law requires that development approval standards be “clear and objective.” As some Bend developers have correctly pointed out, BDC 3.2.200 conflicts with this law because its approval standards are vague, subjective and value-driven.
BDC 3.2.200 purports to save healthy “significant” trees, deciduous trees with a diameter at breast height of 6 inches or more, and coniferous trees of 10 inches or more dbh. These must be preserved on the development site unless preservation is “impracticable,” meaning the development “cannot be designed” to avoid the significant trees. These standards are impossible to enforce because they are not clear and objective.
Trees may be removed if the development “cannot be designed” to avoid them. But whose design? The developer’s or the city’s? Can the city require a different design that would preserve some older trees? If so, how many? The code offers no guidance for the number to be preserved because it provides no formula to calculate a hard number. Other cities use formulas to produce quantitative preservation standards, such as saving 30% of the tree canopy. Other cities assign “tree credits” based on the size of each tree and require a fixed number of tree credits per acre. Portland calculates the diameter of all healthy, significant trees, then offers five options for preservation of given percentages. Oregon courts affirm that such a quantitative standard is “clear and objective”. BDC 3.2.200 fails this test.
Of course, it is impossible to preserve all significant trees on a heavily wooded site if any room is to be left for buildings. But there is a solution: revise the tree protection code to mandate preservation of some older trees while allowing developers to build to their desired densities. This can be accomplished by giving a developer more room for a site design, which incorporates older trees, by requiring the city to waive public improvement standards.
For example, Bend’s right-of-way for local or residential streets is 60 feet, much wider than that of many other cities. Reducing this ROW would allow a lot more room to design around some older trees. As well, this would bring Bend in compliance with Oregon Administrative Rule 660-012-0045(7), which requires cities to “establish standards for local streets and accessways that minimize pavement width and right-of-way.”
In 2000, the state published the Neighborhood Street Design Guides, which commended ROWs as narrow as 42 feet. Bend should adopt the guidelines. Cities that get a lot more snow have ROWs smaller than Bend’s: for example, Buffalo, New York, (52 feet), Rochester, New York, (50 feet) and Boise, Idaho, (47 feet).
A revised tree preservation code has been presented to the city for consideration. The revised code:
• Defines the “significant trees” to be protected.
• Requires a minimum number of trees be preserved, using the formula in Portland Chapter 33.630.
• Requires a tree inventory and tree preservation plan, defines which trees qualify and protection criteria, with an emphasis on saving trees ≥20 inches dbh.
• Mandates waivers of public improvement standards if such waivers otherwise ensure the public facilities required by Section 3.4.150.B.
• Mandates posting of a bond for each tree to be preserved.
• Allows for mitigation by planting trees of the same species on the development site or elsewhere.
Every city councilor and candidate has received a copy of this proposal. Please let them know you want to preserve some of Bend’s trees by adopting this revised code. For a copy, email savebendtrees@gmail.com.
