Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Aside from a handful of multi-story buildings near downtown, Bend is sprawled. Whether you are talking residentially – Broken Top, Boyd Acres, Deschutes River Woods – or commercially – The Old Mill, Cascade Village Shopping Center – this town in notoriously flat. We are designing a community separated by miles, inaccessible due to excessive urban sprawl. It’s time we stop to think about how we got here, and the consequences of this type of growth.

I remember when my family moved here about 15 years ago. Although I was just a child, I knew this place was far different from my original home of Portland. Besides the obvious, such as less rain, more nature, and a small-town vibe, one of the characteristics that stuck out the most was the lack of apartment buildings, skyscrapers, or any concentrated shopping centers — such as malls.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Harrison Sky Wiltse lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.