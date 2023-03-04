Guest Column
Historically, the American fire service has existed essentially to protect people and property from the negative impacts of fire. Over the last few decades, its mission has expanded to prevent further harm from all kinds of threats, such as motor vehicle crashes, natural disasters, catastrophic wildfires, medical emergencies and other life-threatening incidents. As living on this planet becomes more complex, these threats and their mitigation also increase in complexity.

Bend Fire & Rescue and the Deschutes Rural Fire District #2 (the area surrounding Bend) proudly exemplify the American fire service. They are funded by property taxes collected annually. In 2018, voters approved a five year levy at $0.20 per $1,000 assessed value to fund additional staffing in order to increase efficiency and effectiveness. That levy will expire soon.

Dave Howe is a retired from Bend Fire & Rescue administrative battalion chief and public information officer and is a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial board.

