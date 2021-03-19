A recent editorial comment in The Bulletin addressed the efforts that the city of Bend has made regarding neighborhood safety improvements and urged readers to submit suggestions for improvements to the City Council. This is at odds with the actions of the Bend Planning Division that used false data and ignored legitimate safety concerns to avoid delaying or denying approval for project PZ-20-0726, a project creating 12 townhouses in southeast Bend.
The transportation review for this project was provided by Transight Consulting citing Oregon Department of Transportation data from 2013-17 indicating no history of reported accidents in the study area. That information was false and outdated. A review of ODOT and city data revealed 36 reported accidents on SE 27th Street between SE Reed Market Road and Bear Creek Road from 2015-18. This error was presented to the planning staff with the expectation that they would be ethically bound to stop and correct the assessment. Sadly, planning staff accepted the flawed consulting study, ignored the facts and current data and allowed approval. Are ethics not required in the planning process?
For this project the planning division did not require a Transportation Impact Analysis citing the development will generate fewer than 700 average daily trips , or ADT. A TIA would have expanded the traffic study outside of the immediate area to include the intersections of SE 27th Street with Bear Creek Road and Reed Market Road. This threshold is very convenient for the planning staff, allowing them to approve project after project, as long as the 700 ADT is not exceeded, adding hundreds of homes without ever having to consider the cumulative effect to traffic on SE 27th Street.
Although this project has been approved, a moratorium should be placed on it until the desperately needed turning lane is added to SE 27th Street.
As a resident of SE 27th Street for nearly 30 years, I have observed many accidents and near misses, reported and unreported. They occur more frequently as we add residents and vehicles to the city. Twice in the last two years while retrieving my mail I have been almost struck by traffic swerving to avoid rear -ending north bound traffic that is backed up waiting to turn across south bound traffic. Frequently when entering my driveway from the north and waiting to cross north bound traffic, it has been necessary to abandon the turn and accelerate to avoid being rear-ended.
Often while I am waiting to enter my driveway, southbound traffic will simply take to the gravel beside the street and pass me on the right while doing 45 mph.
In 2019 a northbound armored truck struck a vehicle stopped for turning traffic and then hit a 25-foot pine behind the mail box on my property. Thankfully I was not retrieving my mail at the time. In 2020 a crash with three north bound cars at Bear Creek Road intersection resulted in a fatality.
The City Council must take immediate action to correct this travesty and instruct planning staff that false or outdated data cannot be used to approve applications. Development codes must be changed so that every project’s impact, and the cumulative effect of previous developments in the area regardless of ADTs, must be considered before granting approval. When current, accurate and verifiable traffic data is provided in a public comment or other source, planning staff must give full consideration to that data. Finally, City Council should give the desperately needed center turn lane on SE 27th Street the highest priority on its list of safety improvements. Council members must hear your views on these issues.
