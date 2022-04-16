At the March 16 meeting of Bend’s City Council, the majority of council members delayed the vote for a land use text amendment required to allow the new Central Library project to move forward, something voters approved at the ballot box in November 2020. Councilors did so in the face of overwhelming support from the community to vote yes; over 140 letters of support were submitted prior to their planned vote. They delayed the vote regardless of their own planning staff and planning commission’s approval of the amendment and recommendation for a yes vote.
Historically, this should concern anyone who cares about community trust in public institutions and our democratic process. It sets a dangerous precedent for all future bond campaigns throughout the county, especially any mounted by the city itself. How can we, the voters, trust if plans presented at the ballot box won’t be switched out after the fact? The effects of the council’s delay—and the subsequent suggestions by those who opposed the bond measure back in 2020 that the library rethink the entire project and ‘do better’—could result in a $195 million bait and switch.
The biggest unanswered question is why the council abandoned the library midstream. To suggest that the library somehow missed an important planning step with regards to the need for a text amendment is a false statement. The text amendment was always a part of the planning process.
The Deschutes Public Library practiced a high level of transparency in their planning process. Beginning in 2016, DPLS held 50 community events, several community and countywide surveys, two professional polls, and engaged with 6,000 members of the public. Pre-design visioning events with community leaders from multiple partner organizations rounded out the massive amount of data and input on what was needed and wanted from our library system.
Professional library architects also weighed current library use, physical space requirements for the volume of materials that pass through the library’s undersized work spaces, land costs, environmental needs, requests for future services, and population growth projections to present a building and construction plan that best met library demands across the county. They vetted their plans and worked with the city planning department at every step. This work resulted in the bond package presented to voters in 2020.
All of this to say: just because the answer to the question ‘what does the future of the county library look like?’ did not meet everyone’s expectations, doesn’t mean it was the wrong answer.
During the bond campaign, issues of costs, locations, livability, carbon footprint, and transportation were debated across the county. We, the voters, listened to the opposition and listened to DPLS’ evidence for why the plan was the best option to meet the wide range of needs in Redmond, Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver. Voters said ‘yes’ to the measure as it was written.
The library has a financial and civic duty to proceed with the plan the voters approved. The taxes are being collected and improvements in the rest of the county are moving forward. Bend residents will now suffer a delay in the expansion of library services because of the council’s lack of support.
The city councilors who abandoned the library ignored four years of planning, millions of dollars of tax payer funding already spent in good faith, and a massive campaign that ended with a ‘yes’ from residents. They did so without providing valid reasons for overturning a democratically approved plan. Voters deserve a city council that respects and upholds the results at the ballot box.
The library has to play by the same rules as everyone else.
