We attended the Houseless Strategies & Shelter Codes town hall meeting in Bend on Monday, April 25, and we left with more questions than answers.
We came away with the distinct impression that the city’s approach to the homeless issue is to propose some fairly significant changes to current codes that would allow almost anyone to establish a low barrier intake facility almost anywhere in the city without any consideration for the impacts on the neighborhoods they would be located in.
When several somewhat detailed questions were posed, the city’s default response was something along the lines of “the city does not control that; it is left to the discretion of the provider/operator of the facility.” No detailed information was provided as to who these shelter providers/operators would be, or what oversight and/or control the city would have over them. Nor was there any mention of what sort of vetting and permitting process, if any, would be applied to the shelter operators.
There does not seem to be a clear path to transitioning the unhoused population into high barrier facilities in order for them to successfully transition back into society. Indeed, the only coherent responses to those concerns were the comments from Alan Evans, CEO, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, who seemed to have a pretty clear understanding of the homeless population’s issues.
Even Mr. Evans admitted that a fairly significant percentage of individuals he dealt with had to be turned away from his programs due to the extreme nature of their problems. Where those homeless people were sent was not specified, but we are pretty sure that it was not living in a supervised community of tiny homes.
We understand the need to figure out how to provide assistance to those who require it. But the need for accountability and the mutual safety of all parties are also important. Providing services to homeless people with no expectations, rules, or requirements attached only leads to chaos and lawless behavior. Allowing homeless people to live wherever they want and trash their living environments creates extreme societal pressure on the tax-paying residents of Bend.
People come to Bend to recreate and to live in a safe, comfortable, attractive environment. We have seen what happens when the homeless population is allowed to live in unsupervised environments, such as in Eugene, Portland, Sacramento, and San Francisco. We do not think anyone wants to see Bend’s primary industry become providing services for the homeless population.
Please do not pass these code changes. This issue requires a much more researched, coordinated, and thorough approach, which the city must undertake before it passes new code changes that will impact the quality of life for residents throughout Bend. Thanks for your time and consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.