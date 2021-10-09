The anxiety many of us are feeling in 2021 is very real, and it’s grounded in the many challenges that we are facing, including how to plan for Bend’s future growth and development. But even during these difficult times, we must ask ourselves the crucial question: What kind of city do we want to be?
I feel hopeful that Bend residents who have already climbed the ladder of success — many of us because we were privileged to start near the top — are now willing to offer a hand up to those still struggling to rise. If we want to hold on to the spirit of this beautiful place we call home, we cannot allow the divide between the haves and the have-nots to continue to grow. Smartly addressing our housing crisis is one of the most important ways we can make opportunity available for everyone who lives and works in Bend.
When it comes to welcoming new neighbors, it’s important to realize that someone else’s gain is not automatically our loss. New neighbors can bring ideas and perspectives that help our city be an even better place for everyone. Our city will stagnate if everyone thinks and lives the same way. It will thrive when we come together to welcome diversity.
This week the Bend City Council took a historic step when we implemented changes to city development code that we were required to make under House Bill 2001. We have complied with a state law designed to right past wrongs. Across our country, zoning restrictions have been used to separate and divide us. HB 2001 required Bend to continue our work to be a city built for people first, with different kinds of housing for all different kinds of people. Look around the most desirable, oldest parts of town. They are built with cottages or duplexes right next to large homes, and amenities and activities close by. These code changes can help us create neighborhoods where people of all incomes can form a community together and enjoy the Bend life.
Because Bend still does not have enough housing supply to bring housing prices down, we are not currently meeting the needs of people living and working here, let alone future neighbors.
People with jobs, families and roots in our community are seeing their Bend dream slowly slipping away because they can’t take the next step in their housing journey. We must fill in those missing steps. This new code will help by allowing more housing types in more places in Bend and reducing regulatory barriers that prevent smaller and multifamily homes from being built at the scale we need to address our housing crisis.
It’s time to seize the opportunity Bend has to evolve and adapt. It’s time to become a city where people from all walks of life, income levels and backgrounds can access all the city has to offer. Let’s accept that change will happen, but let’s plan for it in ways that keep the spirit of Bend alive and well.
We still have a long way to go, especially when it comes to overcoming the systemic racism that lives in our community, but I believe we can achieve this vision for our city.
I know that change is hard, and the HB 2001 code changes are complicated. I appreciate many of the concerns council has heard. I thank everyone who made time to bring us your input, which had an impact. Please, continue to engage not just with council, but with your community.
The past two years have been hard on everyone, especially our community members who were already vulnerable. But Bend has been through hard times before and come out the other side. If we truly care for one another, and show that care through our actions, we can step boldly into Bend’s future.
Complying with HB 2001 is one of those first bold steps.
