This was submitted by the Rev. Erika Spaet, the Storydwelling community, on behalf of herself and the Rev. Dr. Sam Adams, Bend Mennonite; Courtney Christenson; Rabbi Johanna Hershenson; the Rev. Scott Rudolph, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon; the Rev. Morgan Schmidt, First Presbyterian Church & Pandemic Partners; and Jer Swigart, The Global Immersion Project.