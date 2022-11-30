Next week, the Bend City Council will discuss a new ordinance that provides homebuyers with important information about the energy costs they can expect from any home on the market. This is a great idea whose time has come! Currently more than 50 cities have some type of energy benchmarking. A home energy score will help homeowners understand how to lower their energy costs. Additionally, this information will help people of all income levels to secure the new, unprecedented incentives for new heat pumps, efficiency, water conservation and electric vehicle charging. Requiring a home energy score brings benefits to people of all income levels.
Home energy costs are the elephant in the room that we need to address. Within the past month, Cascade Natural Gas approved a 25% rate hike for 2023 that will directly hit the pocketbooks of most residents in Bend, and there will surely be more significant rate hikes to come as the costs of fossil fuel extraction and distribution continue to rise. Meanwhile the costs of renewable energy sources like solar and wind are dropping annually as these technologies improve and achieve savings from increasing scale of production.
Scott Bolton, senior vice president of Pacific Power, spoke about energy costs in Bend last month at the Go Clean Energy Conference hosted by 350 Deschutes. He said that Pacific Power has dramatically increased renewables as a share of its overall power supply, and this helps them keep electricity costs down for Bend residents. This is because renewable energy from solar and wind is cheaper than energy from fossil fuels including gas and coal. As a result of HB2021, a bill for clean electricity, Pacific Power plans to reduce harmful CO2 by 80% by 2030.
Our local power company is already shifting to cleaner, more efficient and less expensive renewable energy. Local homebuyers and homeowners in Bend also need better information to maximize their savings.
The federally sponsored home energy score ensures that homebuyers are not surprised by huge monthly energy bills. It is similar to the mileage-per-gallon rating for cars. The home energy score provides consistent and transparent information about home energy costs to help consumers make sure they are getting a good value for their money, and it makes it easier to compare the energy performance of homes. It is superior to just looking at utility bills. Rather than hiding these costs, shouldn’t buyers be informed about the expected energy costs of any home they consider buying?
The time is now to encourage homebuyers and homeowners in Bend to examine and improve their home energy equipment. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act provides an average of $10,600 for American households to get a home energy audit, upgrade their home insulation and sealing, install solar panels and batteries and replace fossil fuel burning appliances with more efficient electric ones, ( fact sheet from Rewiring America). The Energy Trust of Oregon and state of Oregon also provide incentives for weatherization, solar panels, etc. Underserved communities get the largest incentives of all, as they suffer from the burden of energy costs.
Homeowners who improve their insulation and/or upgrade their homes to highly efficient electric induction stoves, heat pumps and water heaters will have lower energy bills from the moment they make these changes. They will also benefit from higher home energy scores that will likely translate into a better return on their investment whenever they decide to sell their homes in the future.
The home energy score is a win-win-win — it will save money for homebuyers and homeowners, and it will help achieve the goals of Bend’s Climate Action Plan. I urge the Bend City Council to pass it.
Diane Kodiak is the executive director of 350 Deschutes, an environmental organization.
