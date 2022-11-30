Guest Column
Next week, the Bend City Council will discuss a new ordinance that provides homebuyers with important information about the energy costs they can expect from any home on the market. This is a great idea whose time has come! Currently more than 50 cities have some type of energy benchmarking. A home energy score will help homeowners understand how to lower their energy costs. Additionally, this information will help people of all income levels to secure the new, unprecedented incentives for new heat pumps, efficiency, water conservation and electric vehicle charging. Requiring a home energy score brings benefits to people of all income levels.

Home energy costs are the elephant in the room that we need to address. Within the past month, Cascade Natural Gas approved a 25% rate hike for 2023 that will directly hit the pocketbooks of most residents in Bend, and there will surely be more significant rate hikes to come as the costs of fossil fuel extraction and distribution continue to rise. Meanwhile the costs of renewable energy sources like solar and wind are dropping annually as these technologies improve and achieve savings from increasing scale of production.

Diane Kodiak is the executive director of 350 Deschutes, an environmental organization.

