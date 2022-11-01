The Bend City Council has punted on homelessness. A move to pass a crucial homeless camping ordinance, which Council promised to Bend residents earlier this year, has been abandoned. This sudden course change will make Bend’s homelessness crisis worse.
Homeless camping on Bend streets is a clear and present danger to those camping on our streets and to those who live and work nearby. We know that crime happens commonly in and near camps, and that the victims of those crimes are disproportionately the campers themselves. Homeless camping in tents and RVs is something, from a humanitarian standpoint, the Bend community should seek to end, or at least curtail.
In response to public reaction against the inhumane conditions on our streets, the city in September issued a draft ordinance to manage and curtail camping and guide homeless individuals toward services and safe housing. It was a pretty good ordinance that complied with the law while acknowledging that street and sidewalk camping is undesirable for all, not least for those who camp.
But on October 5, just over a month before City Council elections, the Council abruptly changed course. It signaled its desire to weaken the ordinance and to delay a vote on it until after the election. The Council now plans to vote, maybe, on an ordinance that allows camping for 24 hours, which triggers a state law requiring 72 hours’ notice before clearing a camp. This change renders the ordinance far less effective a tool to help solve Bend’s homeless crisis.
The City Council claimed that its sudden change of course was caused by concerns about the draft ordinance raised by members of the public, including in two round table meetings that included hand-selected attendees. Anyone following this Council’s approach to Bend’s homeless crisis could tell the Council did not really want to pass a camping ordinance in the first place. The questions from the public provided a convenient excuse to push the vote until after the upcoming City Council elections, in which two incumbents will appear on the ballot.
The Council’s political stunt breaks the promise the Council has made to Bendites over the course of months. When huge numbers of residents and small business owners expressed alarm about the Council’s shelter code, which dramatically expanded the parts of the city where homeless shelters could be located, the Council reassured the public that a camping ordinance would follow immediately on the heels of the shelter code. In the end, the Council’s entertainment of a camping code appears to have been little more than window-dressing to placate Bendites concerned about the effects of homeless camping.
Worse, the Council’s delay leaves police and service providers without the tool of potential citation to help guide homeless people to safer situations. The City of Boise Idaho has a camping ordinance similar to that which had been under consideration by the Bend City Council. Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg told me recently that Boise’s camping ordinance is an essential piece of the city’s efforts to move homeless people into safer conditions, even though the city issued only two (2) citations under its camping ordinance in all of 2021. Citations are a rare and last resort, but the potential of citation gives city officials and service providers a reason to engage with people living in unsafe conditions on public property and provides an incentive to those people to engage with services available to them. The Bend Council’s delay and weakening of its camping ordinance means our city will continue to foster inhumane and dangerous conditions on its streets.
The Bend City Council missed the opportunity to meaningfully tackle our homeless crisis. Hopefully the next Council will choose better.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jeff Eager is the executive director of the Bend Humanity Coalition. He is also a former mayor of Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.