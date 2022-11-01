Editor's Note

The Bend City Council has punted on homelessness. A move to pass a crucial homeless camping ordinance, which Council promised to Bend residents earlier this year, has been abandoned. This sudden course change will make Bend’s homelessness crisis worse.

Homeless camping on Bend streets is a clear and present danger to those camping on our streets and to those who live and work nearby. We know that crime happens commonly in and near camps, and that the victims of those crimes are disproportionately the campers themselves. Homeless camping in tents and RVs is something, from a humanitarian standpoint, the Bend community should seek to end, or at least curtail.

Jeff Eager is the executive director of the Bend Humanity Coalition. He is also a former mayor of Bend.

