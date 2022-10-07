Here in Bend, gun violence threatens our personal safety in several ways. Tragic shootings, like that of Barry Washington last year and the Safeway shooting last month, create pain and suffering for the affected families and friends. And that stress ripples throughout our community as well.
In addition to homicides, we suffer high rates of gun deaths from suicide here. In Deschutes County we have, on average, about one death from suicide each week, more than half of them with guns. And across Oregon suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10-24.
Beyond the personal tragedies, there’s a financial toll as well. Healthcare providers, employers, law enforcement and our local businesses are burdened with enormous costs following a shooting, and those costs get passed on to us all. One recent study put the direct cost of gun violence to Oregon taxpayers at over $130 million each year.
As your City Council, we want to do what we can to stem this tide of gun violence. That’s why we unanimously support Measure 114, the gun safety measure on the ballot this fall. It will help keep guns out of the hands of those intent on causing harm by strengthening and streamlining our existing laws. This measure is the right step forward to improve safety while protecting our Second Amendment rights at the same time.
Measure 114 means background checks will always have to be completed before purchasing a firearm, closing a dangerous loophole in the current law. It also requires a firearm safety training class and hands-on training.
Permits and training are common-sense safety steps. If you want to drive a car in this country, you have to get a driver’s license, including receiving safety training and taking a driving test. But right now in Oregon you can purchase a firearm with no training, no license and no testing at all.
The permits and hands-on training this measure requires will ensure that people who buy firearms can use them safely. Basic training on how to handle, load, shoot and store a gun makes everyone safer, including the gun owner.
Measure 114 also limits the sale of military-style, high-capacity magazines to ones that can fire ten rounds or fewer. Over 100 shell casings were recovered by the police at the scene of the Safeway shooting — an event that was over within minutes. Large-capacity magazines have been used in all 10 of the deadliest mass shootings in the last decade. States with these laws in place have fewer mass shootings and fewer deaths per shooting.
More than a dozen other states, including both California and Washington, already have safety protections like these in place. And the data shows they work.
Johns Hopkins researchers have found that when states pass permitting measures like Measure 114, gun murder rates can drop by 28% and gun suicides go down by as much as one-third.
As City Council members, we take our responsibility to serve the people of Bend seriously and we are going to advocate for policies that effectively help protect our beloved community. We will be joining advocates and other public officials from across the state to ensure that the Oregon Legislature provides the necessary funding for local law enforcement departments to properly implement Measure 114’s permitting and safety training programs.
Gun violence has tragically cost our city and our state too much already. Every loss of life causes an immeasurable amount of suffering. These losses are not inevitable — they are preventable.
Measure 114 will bring more safety to Bend and to cities and towns all across Oregon. It will responsibly reduce gun violence and gun deaths in a sensible manner.
So please join us, along with district attorneys across the state, with community groups, churches, businesses and other concerned citizens. Vote YES on Measure 114.
The Bend City Council is Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell, and councilors Anthony Broadman, Barb Campbell, Melanie Kebler, Megan Perkins, Mo Mitchell and Stephen Sehgal.
