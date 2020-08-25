Our greatest presidents are held in high esteem by having faced the greatest crises and prevailed. Abraham Lincoln is revered for having abolished slavery and held our union together. FDR came to office in the midst of the Great Depression and engineered our military victory over Japan, Germany and Italy in World War II.
The spread of the coronavirus into the U.S. in 2020 provided a unique opportunity for Donald Trump, a president whose approval rating had rarely exceeded 45% during his three years in office. Clearly, this was a crisis that would define his presidency. If he seized control and successfully combated this virus, his reelection would have been almost certainly assured.
What had to be done?
1. The U.S. already had the most respected public health organization in the world, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention CDC. We also had one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases in Dr. Anthony Fauci. From the start, the CDC, with advice from Dr. Fauci, needed to be placed in charge of our national response to the coronavirus. They had to be delegated full authority on a national basis to set policy that would be followed by our state health organizations. Clearly, their advice might change over time as scientists learned more about the coronavirus but it had to be the CDC running the show. For the president, it was critical that he informed Americans about the dangers of the virus and that they must take direction from the CDC to save lives; Americans needed to know that we all had to come together in order to defeat this virus.
2. The president needed to establish a new production organization which would take responsibility for obtaining or producing PPE, ventilators and test supplies of all kinds. This organization would be delegated authority for utilizing the Defense Production Act when needed to accumulate the needed supplies. States would state their requirements and this organization would be tasked with satisfying their needs. In addition, the CDC would establish a national testing program and state their supply requirements to this production organization. For leadership, someone experienced in logistics could be brought in to run this operation; retired Marine Gen. James Mattis or someone with his skills would make sense.
This is not rocket science; if it were, there would not be so many countries that were successful in pouncing on and suppressing the coronavirus. It required a president who understood the following:
1. Our response needed to be led by scientists and doctors, not politicians.
2. In regard to our economy, it could only recover once we had squashed the coronavirus to the point where we could control it with testing and contact tracing. Such an activity would, of course, be under direction of the CDC with support of the production organization.
South Korea should have been our model. Its president, Moon Jae-in, stepped into the background and turned their response over to their scientists. Not only was their response one of the best in the world, on April 15, Moon Jae-in’s party won a landslide victory, a resounding endorsement of his performance in dealing with the coronavirus.
I am convinced that had Mr. Trump followed the course of action I described above, similar to that of South Korea, we would not only have far fewer COVID-19 deaths, but he would have been easily reelected in November. Obviously, it didn’t happen. He passed on taking responsibility, handing it off to the governors. There was no national program for supplies; it was left to the states to compete for PPE and ventilators. There is no national testing program.
About 180,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and our per capita death rate is 545.2, whereas 309 South Koreans have died and their per capita death rate is 6.0. If our death rate matched theirs, only 1,996 Americans would have died. How do you think we’re doing?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.