COVID-19 has forced many of us “inside,” literally and figuratively. Here are a few thoughts I’ve been chewing on.
A history of discrimination
With the pause button pushed, we discovered some PBS documentaries chronicling the accounts of immigrants such as “Italian Americans,” “Asian Americans” and “Latino Americans.” It struck me that we Americans, mainly of European descent, seem to have developed and fostered an attitude of egocentricity. Yes, mostly, we have welcomed immigrants with “open arms” and offered them “opportunities,” but we realized we could also use them for our own purposes and progress. Then, when they began to develop a foothold and asked for equality, we conveniently found a way to enslave, intern, deport or even legislate away their progress using convenient economic, political or military justifications. Historically, we just don’t seem to “play well with others” who are different from us.
I naively thought past discriminatory actions against blacks and others, no matter their race, color, religion or national origin would create tipping points that would lead to progress for equity and change. Not so much. Now, George Floyd becomes an unwilling martyr and collectively (most all of us) feel the weight of injustice on all of our necks and question not only “what’ happened, but “why” and “how”?
When Barack Obama was elected president, it stunned me to realize how many people suddenly overtly or subtly exhibited racist tendencies. “Maybe” they even hid this dark part of their hearts from themselves. The world they knew had changed and they felt uncomfortable and threatened.
Well, it’s no longer a time to be satisfied by saying, “I am not a racist.” This time, we need to stand and loudly proclaim, “I am anti-racist!” Martin Luther King Jr. once said : “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
Patriotism
I’m a proud military veteran and much older than most of you reading this. I almost always get misty-eyed when the national anthem is played and a color guard posts the colors. When Colin Kaepernick first took a knee, I clenched my teeth. It took me awhile to think more about the “why” than the act itself. I discovered that it was a retired Green Beret, Nate Boyer who met with Kaepernick and recommended that he kneel rather than sit for his protest. He said, “I mean, people kneel when they get knighted. You kneel to propose to your wife, and you take a knee to pray. And soldiers often take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave to pay respects. So I thought, if anything, besides standing, that was the most respectful.” It’s worth your time to Google, “The Veteran And NFL Player Who Advised Kaepernick” — NPR.
Shouldn’t we be just as enraged when we observe people/fans at any event texting, talking, eating hot dogs or walking around oblivious to the moment when our anthem is played and our flag posted?
‘Civil’ liberties
When I see people extolling their self proclaimed “civil liberties” by refusing to wear masks in stores and other places where masks should be worn, I bristle. What they are telling me is that they have no respect for me as a person. Their own selfish needs and beliefs take precedent over mine. It is a lack of courtesy, respect and a disregard of moral ethics. Whether these non-mask wearers are making a statement or just being discourteous isn’t right. Maybe, the end result might be that these “canaries in the coal mine” will find that the virus couldn’t care less about their rights.
So, enough thoughts. Be respectful. Be tolerant. Be kind.
