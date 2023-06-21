In Bend, we love dogs. I love my dogs. My dogs, and to a very large degree your dogs, are my life. In fact, dogs are my livelihood.
Dogs bring us companionship, laughs and connection. Connection that goes far beyond personal relationships with these intuitive and emotional creatures, spilling out into the community, trickling into nearly endless social tributaries.
Bend’s dog-centric community is perfect, right? We have all the dog parks, all the dog-friendly food truck courts, all the national forestland, rivers and lakes. It’s so very easy to get our dogs and ourselves to the locations and activities we love sharing with them. I hope it stays that way.
As public lands lose their winter blanket most of us with dogs will be scrambling to hit the trails, unclip our leashes where allowed (of course!) and release the hounds. Private citizens and dog walking businesses alike will hopefully find some breathing room on the seemingly infinite number of forest roads, river hikes and breathtaking mountain climbs. And this is great, as long as we pay attention.
Each and every one of us with a dog or multiple dogs has a responsibility to be a good steward of our public lands. In my opinion, all who have dogs accompanying them on public lands should be able to affirmatively answer the following questions:
Do you know the impact of multidog play on sensitive trail and ecosystems? Do you know the leash laws for the area you are walking in? And do you obey those leash laws? What type of reliable training and recalls do your dogs have? Can they be called off of wildlife? Off of other dogs and people? Are you knowledgeable in handling dog emergency situations? Is your dog safe around other dogs/people and if not, are you doing things to minimize unsafe behavior and prevent injury or distress toward others on the trail? Are your dogs healthy, vaccinated and free from parasites? Do you pick up poop? Are you considerate of those who may not have the same love of dogs but also want to enjoy getting outside? If you are a “pack” dog walker these questions have even more weight behind them.
As Central Oregon continues to grow in population, I cringe to think that we might not be doing enough to protect continued access. It is easy to fall into the “I’m the only one out here” trap. I know I do. Especially when I don’t see another human or dog (which is my goal, personally.) Yet, repetitive individual use will take its toll on any trail, road or river bank. So, if you think you are the only one taking “just one bite,” remember that the other 50-100 or more people who might travel that trail are probably thinking the same thing. If we want to continue to have the privilege to access our public lands with our dogs we, as individuals, businesses and community also have the responsibility to act upon the values that keep our public lands public.
Dogs bring us together and enrich our lives, and it is important that we return that favor to them so that we can keep them happy and healthy. I just hope our actions will always represent the values I know we all have for our public lands.
