After a state circuit court judge rejected two attempts to impose a flavored tobacco ban in Washington and Multnomah counties, legislators in Salem are gearing up to take this prohibition statewide. If enacted, House Bill 3090 would ban flavored tobacco products, depriving hundreds of thousands of Oregon smokers a much-needed offramp to less harmful alternatives.

Alternative nicotine products help smokers ditch the toxic chemicals and carcinogens found in traditional, combustible cigarettes. Flavored nicotine products provide smokers with a variety of alternatives and even leads some to unintentionally quit cigarettes after finding a more desirable product. According to our consumer data at Nicokick, a tobacco-free oral nicotine company, nearly six in 10 of our customers are former smokers who used tobacco-free nicotine pouches to quit smoking, both intentionally and unintentionally.

Markus Lindblad is the head of external affairs at the Haypp Group.

