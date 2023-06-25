Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

As a lifelong horseman who has for years fought to close the horse slaughter industry, I am baffled by a strange and twisted logic coming from people who say they love horses yet defend horse slaughter.

I regularly hear people who think of horses as members of the family say, “Of course, I would never send my horses to slaughter, but it should be an option for other owners.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Scott Beckstead is director of campaigns for Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy in Washington, D.C.. He teaches animal law at Willamette University in Oregon and provides training to law enforcement agencies on investigating equine cruelty and neglect. He lives in Sutherlin.

Tags

(1) comment

62462
62462

So what’s so special about horses? Why not include cows, chickens, etc., too? The examples of horrors inflicted on horses in this piece are, indeed, horrifying, but consider how livestock is treated on factory farms.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.