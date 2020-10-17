Ballot Measure 110 is full of good intentions. In the face of a growing public health crisis that reaches across all corners of Oregon, reforming our addiction treatment system in Oregon is urgently needed. But we need to examine carefully whether 110 moves us forward or unintentionally sets us back.
The measure, commonly known as the “Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act,” promises to improve access to addiction service and to reform Oregon’s drug laws, including decriminalizing low-level drug possession to remove the stigma attached to addiction. All of those are laudable goals.
Yet the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health, in addition to The Bulletin’s editorial board, has urged voters to vote no on Ballot Measure 110. And while I believe that the sponsors of 110 have their heart in the right place, a close reading of the measure suggests it may not deliver what it intends.
The ideals behind Ballot Measure 110 are laudable. Shifting how we treat addiction away from the justice system to the public health system by decriminalizing drug use is absolutely necessary if Oregon aims to make real progress in combating drug addiction.
To that point, we know that criminalizing drug use has been counterproductive. According to the OCBH, 67% of those in custody in Oregon have a substance abuse problem. Most of these people would be far better served if they were steered toward Oregon’s behavioral health care system rather than the criminal justice system, which is a key tenet of Ballot Measure 110.
Addiction is a chronic health condition, and the state of Oregon needs to treat it as such.
The concern expressed by OCBH is that Ballot Measure 110 may not be an effective tool to achieve its stated goals. While it decriminalizes some drug offenses, on close examination, it fails to add any meaningful resources to outreach, engagement, treatment and recovery services.
Instead, it diverts money from marijuana sales, which is already being put to good use by county and local governments, school districts, and behavioral health services, and offers little in specifics about where that money will go.
Furthermore, 110 does little to help expand access to drug treatment services. In fact, it may unintentionally destroy some pathways to treatment that exist today. In other words, we would be adding responsibilities, perhaps dramatically so, to a behavioral health system that is already strained. And we would be doing it with no real mechanism to add to that system’s resources.
As someone who has spent a career on the frontlines of this problem — BestCare Treatment Services far too often has to turn away those in need because our facilities are at capacity — access to care is among the fundamental issues that need to be addressed to seriously combat this nationwide epidemic.
The unintended consequence in passing Measure 110 could be to leave a resource hole in an already strained treatment field with no way to fill it. This is why we need to take the ideals of Measure 110 and push the Oregon Legislature to not only change the way we treat drug offenses but to attack this problem head on by increasing funding enough to expand access to treatment and recovery support to those who need it.
I applaud the intent of those who drafted Ballot Measure 110. But Oregonians are in the public health battle of our lives, and half-measures are simply not enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.