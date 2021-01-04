The Ochoco National Forest proposes what they call a “dry forest restoration” on approximately 23,015 acres in the Mill Creek Dry Forest Restoration Project area east of Prineville.
As with almost everything the U.S. Forest Service does these days, the Mill Creek “restoration” is emblematic of the agency’s narrow perspective on what constitutes a healthy forest ecosystem. They see a “problem” where none exists and propose a “solution” that will not achieve positive results. But if you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Like the old-time snake -oil salesman whose magic elixirs were a cure to every ailment known to humankind, the Forest Service has, by happy coincidence, discovered there is nothing that threatens a tree that cannot be “fixed” with chain-saw medicine.
That is why we continuously hear how the forests are “unhealthy,” since it provides a justification for “active forest management.”
Within this paradigm, the Forest Service assumes that natural sources of mortality like drought, insects, mistletoe, wildfire and others are unacceptable and indicative of “unhealthy” forests.
This archaic attitude is reminiscent of how wildlife agencies once used to think about predators like cougars and wolves, which we now recognize are critical to maintaining healthy deer and elk populations.
Because of its timber industry bias, the Forest Service cannot accept that something other than a chain saw is allowed to kill a tree.
One frequently heard justification for “chain-saw medicine” is the assertion that 100 years of fire suppression has led to “overstocked” and “dense” forests that are susceptible to natural mortality from drought, insects, wildfire and so forth.
First, the idea that fire suppression has been effective fails to recognize how much natural climate variation controls fires. During the early 1900s, when the Forest Service says fire suppression was effective, as much as 50 million acres burned across the West. Today if 10 million acres burn, we call that a “bad” fire year. www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/fireInfo_stats_totalFires.html
Then during the period between 1940-80, the climate was moister and cooler than usual. And the Forest Service was “successful” at suppressing fire. But this is typical human hubris. Nature was successful at suppressing fires. You have a shorter fire season: Most ignitions naturally self-extinguish and fires don’t spread.
Today with climate change, we see larger fires that are impossible to stop. It is not because there is “too much” fuel. Instead, we are experiencing more extreme fire weather that includes low humidity, high temperatures and exceptionally high winds due to climate change.
Under such conditions, one cannot stop a blaze. And fuel reductions have not proven successful at halting such climate/weather-driven blazes.
Furthermore, the agency ignores any science that does not support more logging. For example, the Forest Service uses a few “fire scar” studies to assert that the Blue Mountains’ dry forests were burned by frequent low severity fires every 10 to 25 years. These frequent blazes, they argue, would have created open parklike stands dominated by ponderosa pine.
Several other studies suggest that while some parts of the Blue Mountains did indeed burn frequently, most of the dry forests did not. The fire-free interval across much of the Blue Mountains was much longer than 25 years, allowing for the growth of denser forests and occasionally mixed to high severity fires.
However, this is an example of where the Forest Service sees a problem where none exists. The idea that low severity fires that do not kill trees is a “good” fire, but high severity blazes that kill most trees are “bad” is outdated. The snag forests that result from high severity blazes have the second-highest biodiversity of all forest types.
If your goal is healthy forest ecosystems, not a healthy supply of logs to the timber industry, you embrace natural sources of mortality like large wildfires, insect outbreaks and drought.
