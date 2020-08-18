Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court made clear what most of the country had always known: Felony convictions by nonunanimous juries violate the constitution. Oregon, along with Louisiana, were the last outliers, clinging to laws aimed at denying certain Americans the right to participate fully in public life.
Oregon’s nonunanimous jury law was passed in 1934 in an effort to silence the voices of Jews and immigrants on juries. In the decade before then, more than 200,000 Oregonians were members of the Ku Klux Klan, nearly a quarter of the state’s population. Despite progress, discrimination persists, as recent Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted. Black Oregonians are still significantly more likely than whites to be prosecuted or incarcerated.
When the Court issued its decision in Ramos v. Louisiana in April, Attorney General Rosenblum expressed her support. The Attorney General notified the courts that her office will concede error in all known cases that are on direct appeal in which a nonunanimous verdict was returned.
Rosenblum’s words and actions are welcome, but they are not enough. She should also agree to concede error and vacate all Oregon convictions that were returned by nonunanimous juries, regardless of when the constitutional violation occurred. If she does not, justice will be available only to those whose cases were still on direct appeal when the Supreme Court required Oregon to follow the constitution.
This commentary’s co-author, Nicholas McGuffin, knows first-hand how insidious the nonunanimous jury rule can be. In 2011, he was wrongfully convicted by a 10-2 jury verdict of killing his high school sweetheart. There was so little evidence in his case that it had taken the state a decade even to charge him with this crime that he did not commit. And two jurors remained unconvinced that the state had met its burden of proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Had this trial occurred in 48 other states or the federal system, he would have been acquitted. But in Oregon, he went to prison.
Ten years later, he was exonerated when his post-conviction lawyers learned that the state possessed DNA evidence linking someone else to the crime. But were it not for his attorneys’ dogged efforts to prove his innocence and the almost -happenstance discovery of the crucial DNA evidence, he would still be in prison today. If a white man like him can be wrongfully convicted based on shoddy evidence and the nonunanimous jury rule, surely it can happen and has happened to Black people and people of color.
The distinction Rosenblum is making between cases that are on direct appeal and those that are not is a matter of timing and legal procedural rules, not justice. A wrong is a wrong, and it should be righted, whether it occurred a short time ago or decades past.
Estimates indicate there are a few hundred cases involving nonunanimous jury verdicts that are no longer on direct appeal. Correcting the errors in these cases need not be an administrative burden, and conceding error will save Oregonians money by sparing the costs of litigating hundreds of cases on post-conviction review. Many of those affected by these constitutional errors have served significant portions of their sentences, and some have already been released but continue to bear the stigma of a criminal conviction now known to be unconstitutionally obtained that prevents them from getting jobs and housing.
Rosenblum should do the right thing now and vacate the convictions of all the people who were convicted with less than unanimous juries. Hiding behind procedural rules will only perpetuate the injustice these people have suffered.
To be totally fair, anyone who accepted a plea to keep from facing an unjust system should be given the option to withdraw their plea and go to trial if they so choose.
