Fire levy supporters claim emergency services response times could increase if the public doesn’t approve a new fire levy in May. However, the supporters are misleading the public with false claims and are not disclosing the relevant data from the city’s financial records to help the public make an informed decision.
1st claim: The department has not had adequate funds to staff its stations and keep pace with the increased call volumes.
This statement contradicts the reporting of fast responses to emergency call over the last decade. The data shows staffing has increased by 24% over the last decade and has maintained good response times even during the COVID pandemic.
2nd claim: Calls for service are rising by at least 8% a year.
The average annual increase in reported fire and ambulance calls from 2012 to 2022 is 6.8% and this average was heavily impacted by the COVID pandemic in the last two years. In the four-year period from 2017 (10,824 calls) through 2020 (10,821 calls) the number of calls actually dropped by three calls.
3rd claim: Expenditures are increasing at a rate of 5% annually.
For the last decade, the records show expenditures did increase by about 5% per year. Also, the population has grown at an average annual rate of about 2.9% and inflation averaged 2.8% annually over the same period.
4th claim: Revenue is increasing at a rate of 4% annually.
The Fire Fund revenue is increasing at the same 5% rate of expenditures. The records show the operating revenue generally balances the operating expenditures. One validation is the Fire Fund reserves have grown slightly over the last decade.
5th claim: We haven’t changed the rate ($0.20 per $1,000 total assessed value) in a decade.
This is probably the most misleading statement. Revenue = “rate” X “total assessed value” (TAV). For the 2011-13 period, the TAV increased at an annual rate of about 2%. For the 2013-15 period, the TAV increased by about 4%. For the 2021-23 period, the TAV increased over 5%.
6th claim: Without a renewed operating levy, the city will not be able to continue to fund those services, and response times could increase.
We all can agree that the response times have been excellent over the last decade, but take a close look at the funding increases for each biennial period. The Fire Funds revenue increase have been at least about $7 million for each period until 2021-23’s smaller increase of only about $4 million. The typical minimum $7 million revenue increase was lowered by $3 million. A year later, the city administration convinced the council that a “temporary bridge funding” of $3 million was needed to hire nine new employees and started the campaign for a much larger new fire levy. The nine new employees could have been hired without the temporary bridge funding if the typical 5% annual increase had continued. The nine employees cost about $1.5 million annually.
7th claim: Another funding option is to reallocate funding from the general fund, which moves dollars away from other core services.
This claim is a scare tactic based on a false assumption that all the city expenditures are for “core services.” Every budget includes some “discretionary spending” beyond “core services.”
The city should accept responsibility for this deception of underfunding the Fire Fund in 2021 followed quickly by declaring the Fire Fund can’t meet the need in 2022. To make matters worse the city claims the higher levy is necessary, when in fact, at least $8 million of the $11 million revenue will go to discretionary spending. The final straw is total city revenue has increased by about 8% per year in the last decade. Our city has sufficient funding for core services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.