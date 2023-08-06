Editor's Note

Editor's note: The Bulletin mistakenly published the wrong column from Tod Heisler. Here is the correct column.

In the recent Bulletin article, "Losing Patience," irrigators use the same old, tired arguments about how flow restoration in the Deschutes River hurts farmers. It is time to move beyond these stale, simplistic “farm vs. frogs” views, see the reality of our rapidly changing world in the grips of climate change, and work to solve the real problems that confront us.

Tod Heisler is the rivers advocate for Central Oregon LandWatch.

Great comments. I listened to Bentz' recent show in DC where the farmer from Madras(?) seemed to blame his water shortages on the measly uptick in minimum flow enacted a few years ago to protect the frog habitat. Really? Keeping a 100cfs minimum instead of the pitiful 20-30cfs we were seeing in the winter a few years ago, is to blame for our water shortages? I wish we could see a 300-400cfs minimum this winter! It's so tiring how so many politicians bend reality to drive their agendas. How many people, who are naïve on the subject think he's such a good & conscientious guy, out looking after our money by floating ideas about modifying the ESA?

I strongly agree with this analysis and it serves as an example of how we tend to think - we over promise and underdeliver in many areas of life. We first need a better understanding of the facts and then make decisions based on what we prioritize, not just whimsy or first come, first serve. The goal can't be to make every single group completely happy.

Thank you. Not sure our legislators are up to this very tough task, re-writing antiquated water laws, but it is critical that they "cowboy up" and begin that process. We will all be required to sacrifice a little (something we are not very good at, some how we have lost the ability to act as a community when we are all required to change behaviors for the greater good) but we also need to "cowboy up" and be willing to give a little for the fish and farmers.

