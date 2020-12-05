PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel in 2014 lamented that the pace of innovation in physical products, made up of atoms, lagged that for information technology, transmitted in bits. Our ability to access and manipulate bits is increasing far faster than the way we use atoms.
Thiel’s bits versus atoms dichotomy is a useful tool for understanding the rapid changes in Oregon’s politics. The data tell us that people who work with bits tend to be better-educated, better-paid and more mobile than those who work with atoms. The more prosperous parts of Oregon, its urban centers and fast-growing small cities like Bend, are fueled by bits. More economically stagnant areas, like most of eastern Oregon and the coast, have economies based, or formerly based, upon harvesting atoms in the form of logs, ore or fish.
It wasn’t so long ago that the Republican Party in Oregon and nationally was the party of well-educated, well-off information workers, the predecessors of today’s bit workers. The Democratic Party was one of atom laborers. Over the past 40 years or so, that old dynamic has been replaced. The Republican Party is increasingly the atom party, and the Democratic Party the bit party.
What is driving atom workers to the Republicans and bit workers to the Democrats? First, American politics is no longer defined by the labor versus management dynamic. Private sector labor unions have much less power, and atom workers are freer to vote on cultural or industry-specific rather than union-specific issues.
Second, as Mr. Thiel observed, atom industries are much more heavily regulated than bit industries. In Oregon, Democrats have been at the precipice of enacting cap and trade legislation in an attempt to combat climate change. Because of its impact on fuel prices, cap and trade is in large measure a tax on the movement of atoms. The Timber Unity movement, embraced by Republicans, is a revolt of atom workers — truck drivers, loggers and the like — against regulations preferred by the bit worker party.
Third, bit workers, being overwhelmingly college-educated, have been exposed to the increasingly radical campus left in a way that many atom workers have not. Bit workers are therefore predisposed to respond favorably to Democratic policies, and recoil from the less politically correct components of the Republican coalition.
The atom versus bit trends are likely to continue and, perhaps, intensify. Because bit workers often can work remotely, they are colonizing cities they find desirable, which in turn shift Democratic, while atom workers are left behind in more rural areas. In the 2020 election, Oregon Democrats lost two coastal seats in the House and picked up one in Bend, reflecting the trend.
The bit versus atom trend is occurring nationally as well. Some of President Trump’s core policies — trade and immigration restrictions, for example — are specifically designed to appeal to atom workers. Mr. Trump’s atom coalition won in 2016 and nearly won in 2020.
In Oregon, the demographic challenge for Republicans and their atom coalition is greater than it is nationally. After decades of regulatory assault and market changes, changing markets and influxes of bit workers, there likely aren’t enough white, natural resource-oriented atom workers left in Oregon for Republicans to be consistently competitive. Republicans here will need to cultivate persuadable bit workers while embracing atom workers of all types, including atom workers in lower-paid jobs, many of whom are non-white. This year, Mr. Trump demonstrated in Florida and Texas that Republicans can quickly gain ground with non-white voters. Oregon Republicans would be well-served to focus on doing the same.
