I can’t begin this letter, which I very much wanted to write, without first saying I feel confused, mixed up, and worry that no matter how I try, I might sound befuddled. Or worse, useless. If that’s so, I apologize and hope for your patience and understanding and your willingness to gather what I most need to say as I struggle with incomprehension.
I’m at a loss: So much is said about how we are threatened by members of the left-leaning persuasion. In effect, threatened by an intrusion into our daily and political life with Communism. Isn’t that something we’ve feared for decades? And if it’s true, aren’t we currently being so victimized?
As I say, I don’t quite understand what’s going on. After all, our current president, Donald Trump, is very much a supporter — at least that — of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. Isn’t Putin a Communist? And Trump’s often, if not always, ready for words of praise for him. Doesn’t it make you at least wonder?
I wonder: Looking back to the late forties and fifties, we had government agencies and leaders who investigated the incursion of Communists into American life: I wonder, what would the House Un-American Activities Commission have done in looking into the behavior and associations of our president and some of his associates as they relate to an involvement with Communism—as friends, fellow travelers, business participants. Remember the HUAC? If you don’t, a little historical seeking might pay off. And while you’re at it, try checking on the famed anti-Communist senator, Joseph McCarthy. What do you think he’d have to say about the involvement of Communists in our government? Way back then all he needed to assail individuals was a hint, an assertion, they were involved with Communists. And now, here before us, don’t we have a carload more than hints?
So please, help me to understand, with all these attacks, loaded inferences, implications of members of the Democratic Party — these dire hints of danger should they become elected — with all that, what are we to make of what is right here in our face of these members of our current administration? I do mean President Trump, his associates, his family members. That close association and sympathy with the Communist leader — what are we to make of that?
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to go back to the time of the HUAC and McCarthy? Just think of it. We might have to give up our daily experience of freedom and open-mindedness. But we’d be able to freely label the Commies. Anyone else who is doing us harm. Wouldn’t it be great if that was going on now? Right? As I say, I’m at a loss …
