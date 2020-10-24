Got questions? At our libraries, we field hundreds of questions daily, so we’d like to make sure voters’ questions are answered about the proposed library bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Along with fellow board members Martha Lawler, Cynthia Claridge and Ann Malkin, I want to ensure you have the information you need to make informed decisions in this important election issue. Here are answers to the most common questions we’ve received.
Will any of the existing libraries close? No, all of the existing libraries in downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver will remain open. We are looking to expand and update libraries across Deschutes County to meet the demands of the increasing population.
What is the future of the East Bend library? The future of the East Bend Library is bright! It is in a leased facility off Highway 20. The board unanimously approved a five-year renewal of the lease on this building through December 2025 — the longest term the landlord was willing to consider.
The library recently completed upgrades to the facility, and if the bond is passed, the East Bend Library will be upgraded along with all other libraries, to offer equivalent levels of technology, infrastructure, and resources.
Did you consider a larger permanent facility on the east side of Bend? Yes. We carefully examined available land options in all parts of town, based on a detailed set of criteria and our dedication to have strong library services in all parts of Deschutes County.
We toured the available land and conducted on-the-ground assessments. At the time, there were no adequate and available parcels on the east side that met the criteria set forth.
Why was the Central Library site chosen? The affordable 12-acre parcel — near the intersection of Robal Road and Highway 20 — was selected for its convenient location with easy access off Highway 97 and Highway 20 and within walking distance of schools, close to expanding residential neighborhoods and shopping, and centrally located to serve all people in Deschutes County.
Big changes are underway in the area, including a roundabout and road extensions, which will improve access to pedestrian, bike and bus transportation by the time the new facility opens.
Why build a large central Library and not smaller branch libraries? As a board, we carefully analyzed the option for smaller branch libraries but rejected this concept as it was prohibitively more expensive to maintain. The smaller branches also did not address the needs and wants of Deschutes County residents.
More than 6,000 community members provided feedback about what they are seeking in library spaces: dynamic children’s discovery centers for hands-on learning and play; larger spaces for programs and performances; more flexible meeting room space to address a multitude of activities; increased parking; expanded books and resources collections; and faster and more efficient processing and delivery of materials.
The central library will address these areas of need for all residents in Deschutes County.
Does the library have bond debt? No, the library owns all of its property aside from the leased property in East Bend. The library has no debt at this time and has not asked for an increase in tax revenue for more than 23 years.
We have worked diligently with staff, leading library consultants, architects, City personnel, ODOT, traffic planners and, most importantly, Deschutes County citizens over the last six years to create the best solutions to address the library’s current and future needs.
We’ve been systematic and diligent at each step and created a dynamic and practical vision for a bright future. We hope you’ll join us in voting YES for libraries.
