The Aug. 2 editorial stated advocacy in support of OSU-Cascades is a critical element in the past, present, and future of the OSU-Cascades. As co-founder of Now4 OSU-Cascades, I witnessed first-hand the collaborative effort of local stakeholders. This was a game changer to get the campus off the ground. At the time, the legislature challenged the region to demonstrate support for a four-year university. The response of the region was resounding. Four million dollars was raised in two months or less. These funds provided the initial investment for the development of the campus and the construction of the first academic building.
The editorial questioned Now4 OSU-Cascades’ merger with the Beaver Caucus. Relinquishing our autonomy was not an easy decision. However, we had partnered with the Beaver Caucus since the inception of Now4. Many of our functions and expenditures were redundant. OSU-Cascades is part of OSU along with the Corvallis campus, the Newport Marine Science Center, OSU Portland Center and the OSU Extension Service throughout the state.
Since merging with the Beaver Caucus advocacy for OSU-Cascades has continued. This spring, community members testified in front of the Higher Education Coordinating Committee and met with Representative Emerson Levy. Throughout the COVID shutdown, virtual lobbying with the legislators by community members, OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board members, OSU-Cascades’ staff and students continued.
OSU-Cascades and Central Oregon continue to have representation on the Beaver Caucus Board. Currently, OSU-Cascades Student Body President, and an OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board member both serve on the Beaver Caucus Board. That said, there is every reason for regional stakeholders to reengage with the caucus, to be sure OSU-Cascades priorities are clear, and that the caucus representatives from Central Oregon have the local support needed to advance priorities for the Cascades Campus. In addition, elected officials in Salem need and want to hear directly from their constituents, not just during the session but throughout the year. With new leadership on campus and an expanded roster of local stakeholders — the time is now to come together again for the future of the campus.
Yes, this legislative cycle of funding was disappointing. This has occurred in past funding cycles, as the HECC rubric is geared towards restoration and renovation. Despite the challenges, OSU-Cascades has received funding for two academic buildings and the Student Success Center. These successes are due, in part, to strong state-level advocacy, the generosity of the community and the students’ willingness to provide funding through additional fees. The student body at OSU-Cascades funded $5 million toward the Student Success Center.
When Now4 began advocacy in 2015, Central Oregon was proclaimed an educational desert. When the first academic building opened, 70% of our graduating students were from Central Oregon. This year, 303 students graduated, including the 5,000th graduate of the campus. The list of Distinguished Students provided at the 2023 graduation showed that 20 out of 23 students recognized were from Central Oregon — Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters.
OSU-Cascades is changing the lives of our residents and individuals are graduating with a college degree because there is a university in their backyard. The degree options provided are uniquely tailored for the economic needs of our region, with programs such as energy systems engineering, outdoor products development and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership, kinesiology and a Ph.D. program in physical therapy, to name a few.
There are many ways to support OSU-Cascades, from funding scholarships, providing internships to advocating for the next building or program. If you would like to learn more about advocating for OSU-Cascades, please visit the Beaver Caucus at thebeavercaucus.org and get involved.
Janie Evey Teater is the co-founder of Now4 OSU-Cascades.
