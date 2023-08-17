osucascades.jpg
The Aug. 2 editorial stated advocacy in support of OSU-Cascades is a critical element in the past, present, and future of the OSU-Cascades. As co-founder of Now4 OSU-Cascades, I witnessed first-hand the collaborative effort of local stakeholders. This was a game changer to get the campus off the ground. At the time, the legislature challenged the region to demonstrate support for a four-year university. The response of the region was resounding. Four million dollars was raised in two months or less. These funds provided the initial investment for the development of the campus and the construction of the first academic building.

The editorial questioned Now4 OSU-Cascades’ merger with the Beaver Caucus. Relinquishing our autonomy was not an easy decision. However, we had partnered with the Beaver Caucus since the inception of Now4. Many of our functions and expenditures were redundant. OSU-Cascades is part of OSU along with the Corvallis campus, the Newport Marine Science Center, OSU Portland Center and the OSU Extension Service throughout the state.

Janie Evey Teater is the co-founder of Now4 OSU-Cascades.

