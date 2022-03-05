The United States is on the verge of sending our most valuable resource — our people — overseas to serve as Peace Corps Volunteers once again. For the past two years, the Peace Corps, like much of the world, has been grounded by COVID-19, with no volunteers currently serving abroad. This is about to change, and as the Peace Corps gets ready to relaunch, it’s my hope, as a returned Peace Corps volunteer (Panama 2018-20), that it does so even better than before.
The good news is that this is possible. While nearly 7,000 Americans serving in some 60 countries came home in 2020, the 240,000 Americans who have served since the agency’s founding in 1961 didn’t sit still. We organized, drew on the knowledge and experience of the community, and produced a comprehensive set of recommendations for how the Peace Corps could return to the field to meet the needs of a changed world.
Our community’s voices were organized by our returned volunteer membership organization — the National Peace Corps Association — to ensure that America’s most iconic service agency lives up to President Kennedy’s grand vision of bringing the world together in peace. This vision is more urgent today due to global threats we all face, from the pandemic to climate change to international acts of aggression and the retreat of democracy around the world.
I know firsthand about the importance of the Peace Corps and of the impact we can have. As a Peace Corps volunteer, I served on a grassroots level, “shoulder to shoulder” with members of my community, to bring about positive change and improve water, sanitation, and health conditions in the community where I lived. Beyond this technical training and assistance, I developed strong friendships with my counterparts which served as a bridge of understanding between our different cultures. This kind of understanding is essential for peace in our world.
As March 1 marked the anniversary of President Kennedy’s 1961 executive order establishing the Peace Corps, volunteers will soon return to service overseas. At least eight countries have met revised health, safety, and security standards for volunteers to return, while more nations are close to meeting those standards.
We have also seen Washington take to heart the views of the Peace Corps community. Reforms to programs are being adopted. New ideas about incorporating racial justice and equity into agency activities are being advanced. As volunteers return to the field, addressing COVID will be a significant part of their work.
Climate change adaptation is also a priority, as countries where volunteers serve are feeling some of the most damaging effects of climate change — I witnessed this in Panama where I served.
Yet more needs to be done. The first step toward completing an overhaul of Peace Corps operations is to pass new authorizing legislation. The Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456) includes provisions to improve in-service and post-service health care; extend the critical mission of a Sexual Assault Advisory Council; enhance several volunteer financial benefits; expedite applications for volunteers wishing to return to service after COVID brought them home; and raise opportunities and respect for Peace Corps service.
While it’s been over 20 years since Congress reauthorized the original Peace Corps Act, last September Democrats and Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee came together and passed H.R.1456 by a vote of 44 to 4. The rest of the Congress should follow their lead. Now is the time for action — as volunteers again prepare for service. Urge Representative Bentz to pass the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456) in the House as soon as possible.
Please also urge Sen . Wyden and Merkley to actively join the House in supporting bipartisan passage of this legislation, an important step toward deepening our nation’s commitment to service and our nation’s highest ideals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.