Alyssa was in class when she heard the sound of loud noises. When she went to the doorway, a gunman shot her in the arm as he went by. Then he turned around, came back, and reshot her. Her name is Alyssa Alhadeff; she was 14 and attended Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida. She played soccer. Her jersey number was 8.
On that fatal day, the shooter roamed the building for over an hour, which is exactly what happened in the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The tactical team took over an hour to arrive.
After Parkland, an independent commission found that one of the biggest logistical failures of that day was communication.
The radio system hadn’t been updated for over 25 years leading to inaudible conversations. School video cameras had a 20 minute delay. Police believed they were watching video in real time and made serious mistakes based on faulty information. The issue of inaudible communication has been experienced over and over because, in a traumatic situation, or when staying silent is the difference between life and death, it is understandably difficult to speak clearly.
Alyssa’s mom, Lori, knew she had to do something to spare another family from her pain. She introduced Alyssa’s Law, which addresses the communication problem directly, funding software that will tell law enforcement exactly where an incident is reported. This law requires schools to, “implement a mobile panic alert system capable of connecting diverse emergency services technologies to ensure real-time coordination between multiple first responder agencies.” A silent panic button in the school building will transmit 911 calls clearly with a pinpointed location, so that emergency aid can be more quickly administered.
These seconds matter. These mean the difference between life and death for kids, for educators.
This emergency management system has been put in place in Florida and New Jersey with bipartisan support, and Alyssa’s Law is being considered in New York, Texas, Arizona, and in Congress.
We need to enact Alyssa’s Law in Oregon. In Oregon, we have done more than most states to prevent gun violence. But whether an emergency is from violence or a natural disaster, Alyssa’s Law is another tool in our toolbox to protect students. And I can’t think of a more paramount responsibility that we look to our government for than keeping kids safe.
An enhanced emergency response system, like Alyssa’s Law, doesn’t solve the problem of gun violence. What Alyssa’s Law does is potentially shorten the list of names that scroll the evening news every time a mass shooting occurs. To me, as a mother and a community leader, that is worth our universal support. And we can’t stop there. Our solution should never be to accept that these tragedies happen. Making meaningful progress in the fight to end gun violence will take the work of each and every one of us to hold our elected leaders accountable. We must ask them to put political contributions and threats from extremists aside and come together to do hard work.
We must do more to keep our kids safe. We owe it to them, to parents, to our community. We can do this now. We are entrusted with their future, and it is up to us all to meet the moment.
