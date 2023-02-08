Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Alyssa Alhadeff was 14 years old the last time she stepped into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That day, a gunman opened fire in the school while police unknowingly watched surveillance video on a 20-minute delay. The fire alarm system overrode the delayed “code red” emergency warning, sending students and teachers the wrong message: to run outside rather than huddle in the classroom. As students ran, the shooter murdered 17 students and faculty, never once stepping in a classroom, and soon after snuck out of the school, went to Walmart and bought a soda.

The emergency response was a failure. The mismanagement of this tragic event taught our country a very important lesson: time equals life.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

State Rep. Emerson Levy is a Democrat whose District 53 includes north Bend, south Redmond, Tumalo, Sisters, Eagle Crest and Black Butte.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.