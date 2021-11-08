I’ve lived in Bend for 18 years, and I’ve been riding all of its trails since we arrived. There’s a great mountain bike community here in Bend but not all want to see technology make changes to their beloved trails system.
I am 90% e-bike now. I’m 61 years old, and e-bikes have given me a whole new love for cycling be it mountain, gravel or road. I’m generally a rule follower, so I haven’t been riding on any local trails that are managed by the Central Oregon Trail Alliance merely out of respect but would love to. It’s been kind of cool to explore and get further out, but we all love a smooth, fast and flowing singletrack every now and then. I get that there’s going to be issues between e- and conventional bikes on the trails, and there already are. How about when you’re flying down upper whoops and someone is coming up it? It’s legal but some think it should be one way and at times don’t acknowledge the uphill person and just fly through. There are plenty more examples of conflicting attitudes out on the trails, but all in all it’s a pretty low percentage.
I’ve been in touch with COTA and have had a meeting regarding the issue of them approving e-bikes on some trails assuming the Forest Service also approves the concept as well. I get that in some of the more touristy area’s / family riders where there are little children like Marvins Gardens, Ben’s, etc., it’s probably a bad idea that e-bikes should be allowed in that type of area. There are definitely a percentage of e-bikers that just love to throw it into full assist and rage out of the lot and fly up the trails. This would not be a good idea. I have proposed that all the trails on the east side of Century Drive i.e. Funner, Tiddlywinks, Tylers, etc. be pedal-assist e-bike accessible. I don’t see where there would be problems in this type of area where most of the riders are very experienced and know how to avoid accidents due to novice riders getting in their way. There are many one-way-up trails that also separate fast downhiller’s from coming into contact with a slow uphill rider.
There are other environmental benefits like no more shuttles going up and down the hill constantly bringing riders back up for another run. This not only has a measurable carbon footprint but in some cases like whoops there are many vehicles on the “whoops” road shuttling riders back up, and at times it gets kind of dangerous between these vehicles and riders on their bikes making the ride back up.
Like you’ve mentioned, e-bikes are here and they’re not going away so it’s time we “manage” the situation. I believe my concept of separating the areas so the e-bikes pose less of a problem for inexperienced riders is a good and fair one. We need COTA to work with us, and so far they have been great. Let’s just all go on an e-bike ride together and you’ll see that there’s not much difference other than the climb back up is a lot easier and more enjoyable.
Happy trails.
