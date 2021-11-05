We have lots of good citizens, including our veterans who have been forced to either electrify their bikes or purchase pedal-assist bikes. Veterans have obvious reasons for their disabilities. The rest of us are just getting older or have bad fortune: hip, knee, neck, back, weight, cardio and respiratory issues, chronic disabilities. If you get lucky to live long enough you will get to that place where you may need some assistance. Healthy and otherwise fit people, able but still disabled, who ride daily or weekly through the forest sometimes need assistance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s stance has motivated bicycle vigilantes. “Elitists” have threatened me and friends, “you’re not allowed on these trails..they’re only for real mountain bikers.” Federal forest and parks border much of the city of Bend, including Deschutes County. This essentially excludes us from playing and enjoying nature in our own backyards.
My friends and I, on most rides, rarely use the throttle or pedal assist. Half the point of riding is health and fitness. What part of “public lands” do these elitists not get? Just like gears make pedaling easier, e-bikes do the same for riders. E-bikes make it possible and give a person the same pleasures as anyone wanting to get out and enjoy nature. To deprive a person of this pursuit, defines discrimination! E-bikes are considered the same as bikes under Oregon state law 814.405 and 801.258. E-bikes are OK in our state park trails.
Why has the USDA taken the arbitrary stance that “e-bikes are not considered an assistive devise”? That’s why they are advertised as “assisted pedaling.” And for people like us, e-bikes are the only way to enjoy our forest safely.
According to the USDA’s nondiscrimination statement, this stance may be in violation. E-bikers should not be discriminated against for their inability to safely pedal, up hills or for extended endurance. They just want to make it back home safely. We need to encourage people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. Keeping people healthy can save taxpayers millions if not billions of dollars each year. E-bikes allow many disabled and the elderly the ability to enjoy the forest the same as anyone.
It’s been suggested that the USDA could provide a process allowing an exemption for people with a doctor’s waiver, increasing safety while reducing overcrowding on trails. Good idea but just more bureaucratic red tape for everyone. The USDA’s stance on e-bikes is archaic. E-bikes are ushering in a new era of healthy lifestyle, encouraging more people to get out and ride who would not have done so without these new forms of transportation and recreation. All e-bikes like all bikes must follow the “rules of the road.” Following the rule of the road would simplify the new regulations. The maximum speed of each specific bike is not as important as how fast the rider uses it while on the trail. Nonelectric bikes are just as unsafe and destructive on the trail when ridden too fast!
E-Bikes are not mopeds or motorcycles. They don’t make noise or pollute the air. Most e-bikes can only ride up to 20 mph on a flat surface. We all pay the same taxes and in some cases volunteer to build those same trails that we’re being told are not for us. Stop discriminating. All people should have the right to choose their own way to a healthy lifestyle, especially those who are disabled or aged and only need light assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.