I believe I am the poster child (adult) for granting access to e-bikes on Forest Service singletrack bike trails. I have a full-suspension mountain e-bike and I ride it every day – hot, cold, sun, rain, snow – mostly around the streets, paths, dirt and gravel roads, and single-track trails (Shevlin Park) in the northwest area of Bend. I ride to enjoy the outdoors and get exercise. I am older and have a variety of conditions that limit my mobility, but riding a bike is one the things that I am still able to do. So, with the advent of e-bikes, I can now extend my bike riding life. The very important distinction is that I am not interested in “going fast”, I just want to “keep going”.
Specifically, I propose that Class 1 e-bikes (pedal assist only, no assistance after 20 mph) be allowed. But a more nuanced discussion is needed for what I believe are some false narratives.
First, there are many new styles of e-bikes that are way outside normal e-bike class designations and they truly are electric mopeds or scooters. These should not be allowed on the trails. Limiting access to Class 1 e-bikes is a very important distinction. And to be very specific, Class 1 e-bike only provide assistance when you are pedaling and quit providing assistance when speeds reach 20 mph. There is no throttle where you can just cruise along without peddling. The motors in these e-bikes merely amplify the effort you put out. In my case, the motor is supplementing what my legs can no longer do.
Next, my experience is that many riders on non-motorized bikes are riding just as fast and far as me and, in many cases, faster and farther. I ride my e-bike with the lowest assist level because I want to get some good exercise. I only up the assist level for steep or prolonged hills. The accomplished non-motorized bikers regularly pass me uphill and almost always downhill. And if all bikers honor riding only on established bike trails, then the idea that e-bike go further does not make any sense. I believe that accomplished non-motorized bikers are actually more likely to go farther than me since their battery will not run out.
Finally, my belief that have e-bike on trails is no different than any of the issues we currently face with have non-motorized bikes on the trails. I can’t understand how e-bike are any harder on the trails than traditional bikes. You can’t “peel out” on my e-bike. My e-bike looks just like any regular mountain bike, just a bit heavier. And I can’t understand why there would be more conflict with conventional trail users. Bikers are bikers and there will always be some contention between the different trail users. If everybody strives to be courteous, then what difference does it make if a trail user is on a e-bike. I always try to be very courteous on the trails and in some case I strike other trail users as being overly courteous. But I want to give e-bikes on the trails the best possible reputation.
I have several friends who now have e-bikes and we are all thrilled that in our older years we are able to continue biking. Access to our beautiful trails should not be limited to only younger, able-bodied bikers. There is no better feeling than gliding along trail in a forest setting and soaking up nature. It is important to note that the Bend Park & Recreation District, as well as Sunriver, allow Class 1 bikes on their trails. The Forest Service should move in line with their guidelines.
Hope to see you around the streets and trails of Bend. I always try to give a friendly wave and smile and hope you will reciprocate.
