If you’ve been confused by the real estate market, you’re not alone. In Central Oregon, we’ve seen home prices remain relatively high even with rising interest rates. It’s not a combination many would expect to see — and it’s no surprise that potential first-time buyers are tempted to remain on the sidelines. Even if they feel they can afford a home.
However, such an important decision demands a deeper look into the positives and negatives of buying in the current housing market.
One of the chief reasons for reluctance that we hear from potential buyers is rising interest rates. Makes sense.
With interest rates averaging more than 7% for a conventional 30-year home mortgage, the simple fact is that home loans are more expensive than a few years ago.
The other reality giving buyers pause is the resilience of housing prices, in large part because Oregon is more than 100,000 homes (houses, duplexes, and apartments) short of what is needed to meet the current housing demand.
And with many existing homeowners reluctant to sell for fear of losing their rock-bottom interest rates, we’re left with a tighter inventory than we’ve seen in decades.
But there are some substantial upsides to buying now. For one, less urgency in the market has brought back some buyer-friendly market dynamics. Seller credits have made a comeback. For the most part, the bidding wars of recent years have subsided, and homebuyers now have greater opportunity to make a more aggressive offer.
And while rates show little sign of a significant retreat in the near term — especially to the record lows of recent years — it’s important to remember that those who choose to buy now have the option to refinance if and when interest rates do go down. And since you’ve already purchased, you’re not competing with other buyers reentering the bidding wars.
Plus, there’s an opportunity cost to waiting while spending potential equity on monthly rental payments.
All of which is to say, when making an informed decision, potential homeowners should consider the positives of buying in this market, too.
So, should first-time buyers wait to make their move? Not surprisingly, the answer comes down to an individual’s unique circumstances. But if you can afford to do so, now might be a better time to buy than you think.
If you are currently on the homebuying fence, it helps to make an honest assessment. Start by asking the same foundational questions that any homebuyer should ask, regardless of market conditions:
How would a mortgage payment fit into my budget?
How much money have I saved to dedicate to buying a home?
Do I plan to stay in this house for at least three to five years?
Can I afford future maintenance?
Entering the market for the first time has always been a big decision, so potential first-time homebuyers should always weigh it carefully.
In the end, if you can afford the mortgage payment at today’s rates and you answered ”yes” to those four foundational questions, becoming a homeowner — or at the very least starting a conversation with a trusted financial institution — still makes sense. If you answered “no” to any of these questions, your best bet is to wait.
Tim Booher is the Central and Eastern Oregon Mortgage Loan Officer for SELCO Community Credit Union.
